Q5: Islamic Society of Stillwater invites the community to celebrate Eid ul Adha

The Islamic Society of Stillwater, 616 N. Washington Street, is inviting the community to join in a week of of activities celebrating Eid ul Adha, a holy festival observed across the globe that honors Abraham’s act of obedience to God. Dr. Ahmed Abo Basha, Director, talks about Eid ul Adha and how the Islamic Society of Stillwater is reaching out to the community.
1. What does the Islamic Society do?
The Islamic Society of Stillwater is the only Islamic center and mosque within 45 miles of Stillwater. The next nearest one is in Edmond. Others are in Tulsa and Oklahoma City. We are a volunteer organization that serves the Muslim community around Stillwater and at Oklahoma State University, which has about 1,000 Muslim students from 35 different countries. We were recognized in the Stillwater News Press as Best Place of Worship in 2018.
2. How do you reach out to the community at large?
The Islamic Society promotes mutual understanding and friendly relations between Muslims and others in the community by encouraging and participating in interfaith activities to melt barriers, build bridges and correct misconceptions and misunderstandings. Everyone is welcomed and encouraged to visit and observe the five daily prayers. We have a speech and congregational prayer each Friday 1:40-2:10 p.m. All of our activities are open to the general public.
3. What is the significance of Eid ul Adha?
Eid ul Adha is the “Festival of the Sacrifice” or the Day of Sacrifice. It honors Abraham’s willingness to sacrifice his son out of obedience to God. It also marks the end of fasting on the Day of Arafat, the day of Haj or pilgrimage. It’s the day that Muslims gather while making the religious pilgrimage to Mecca to show obedience to God. It is always observed on the ninth day of the 12th month of the Islamic lunar year, which is 11 days shorter than the Gregorian calendar.
4. How is the Islamic Society celebrating the festival?
On Saturday at sunset we will end our day of fasting with a free dinner at the Islamic Society. Then on Sunday, beginning at 7:30 a.m., we will have Eid prayers and a celebration, which includes a Taste of the World community breakfast and a children’s carnival. On Aug. 16, at sunset, we will have a Taste of the World community pot luck dinner. And finally, on Aug. 17, Frontier City is hosting Muslim Day at the park. Anyone who mentions they are there for Muslim Day will get discounted tickets for $20, including parking. We invite everyone in the community to come to all these events.
5. How can people find out more?
We are located at 616 N. Washington Street and our phone number is 405-377-5910. People can check our website at issstillwater.org for announcements and updates on our activities.
– Michelle Charles
