The first Friday of the month, the Stillwater Medical Center sponsors a Lunch and Learn event at noon at the Stillwater Public Library. This week's guest is Tamie Young, who will be leading a discussion about Medicare. Young is the assistant administrator at SMC.
For People who may not be familiar, what is Medicare?
Medicare is a national health insurance program established in 1965 to provide coverage for American citizens 65 years and older. The Medicare program also provides health coverage to individuals under the age of 65 with a qualifying disability. Medicare coverage is partially provided through payroll taxes paid by workers and their employers. Part A Hospital coverage does not require a monthly premium if you have worked 40 quarters in your lifetime and paid social security and Medicare taxes. Medicare Part B, outpatient medical coverage, is paid through monthly premiums and usually deducted from Social Security checks to cover a portion of the health plan costs.
When and Why do people enroll in Medicare?
You can begin the enrollment process up to three months before your 65th birthday. Enrollment is processed through the Social Security Administration. You may enroll in person at the Social Security Office; online at ssa.gov/benefits/Medicare or via phone by calling the social security administration. Initiating your Medicare enrollment at age 65 allows you to have healthcare benefits as you age even if you choose to work and continue your employer insurance coverage past the age of 65.
What is a common misconception that people have?
Medicare is commonly misunderstood by new enrollees as “free” insurance. Although it is possible to qualify for low-income assistance, Medicare is funded through payroll taxes and individual monthly premiums paid by beneficiaries. Additionally, the Medicare program holds patients responsible for paying deductible and co-insurance amounts remaining after Medicare pays for covered hospital, physician and other outpatient services.
Can you give us an example of what you will cover at First Friday?
The program will begin with an overview of Medicare benefits under Part A, B, C and D for 2020 to help individuals new to Medicare as well as seniors that have been participating in the Medicare program for years. In the second part of my session I will transition to more of a conversation format with the audience to relay information about common questions we ask as consumers, such as the consideration of choosing a Medicare replacement plan or remaining with traditional Medicare. My passion is helping our community by sharing information and examples in an uncomplicated way that may assist them with making informed decisions about Medicare options.
Is there anything else you would like people to know?
I encourage everyone to ask questions and become informed about your own health insurance coverage whether you are 35 or 65. Benefits are for you to use for preventive services as well as when you are ill. Knowing how your insurance plan works will make it easier to focus on your health and wellness in times when you need professional healthcare.
– Beau Simmons
