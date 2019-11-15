Two Stillwater natives, Alane Zannotti, City Council member, and Shannon Williams, Dentist and co-owner of Greige Goods, are creating a new Holiday tradition for Stillwater.
Block 34, a city owned block north of the Stillwater News Press, is currently decorated with colorful wind turbines and will soon be transformed into a Holiday wonderland through Merry Main Street.
Zannotti and Williams are integrating new activities with old traditions such as the Santa House on the Chris Salmon plaza at 9thand Main Street where children can visit Santa Claus.
Igloo shaped domes on Block 34 will have local merchandise available to attract Christmas shoppers and activities will be available for all members of the community. Merry Main Street is creating one grand event for Stillwater to ring in the holiday season.
1 What is Merry Main Street and when will it be celebrated?
Merry Main St. is a holiday event combining Block 34 and downtown Stillwater through shopping, music, food and family activities on the weekends between Thanksgiving and Christmas. It will begin on Friday, Nov. 29 and end on Sunday, Dec. 22.
2 Block 34 has some dome structures being built north of the large brightly colored wind turbine. How will these dome structures fit into activities for Merry Main Street?
At Block 34, four geodesic retail domes will feature different vendors both local as well as around Oklahoma, each weekend. A hospitality geodesic dome, will also be featured and be a furniture retail dome by day and a rotating hospitality event each Friday and Saturday night from 5-9 p.m.
3 What other activities are planned on Block 34?
Other activities at Block 34 include a live Christmas tree lot, free horse carriage rides, food trucks, live music on Saturday nights from 7-9 p.m., a beer garden with Iron Monk Brewing Company and a decorated Airstream area that will serve as a gathering area with seating and games. The Airstream area will also include family events on Saturday afternoons such as S’mores with Firemen, Cookies with Cops, painting with Prairie Arts Center and Story Time with The Stillwater Public Library.
4 Since you are blending new and old traditions in Merry Main Street, what activities are planned for downtown Stillwater and other areas?
Downtown Stillwater activities include the lighting of the Christmas tree at Chris Salmon Plaza on Sunday, Dec. 1 and the annual Stillwater Christmas Parade of Lights on Thursday, Dec. 5. Downtown merchants will be decorating their windows for people to walk around and enjoy the festive atmosphere. The Stillwater Community Center will hold Christmas concerts, breakfast with Santa and a showing of the holiday movie favorite White Christmas.
5 What sponsors and other help are you receiving to make Merry Main Street possible?
With partners, including the City of Stillwater, Downtown Stillwater Merchants, Block 34 Trust, Visit Stillwater, Prairie Arts Center and Stillwater Chamber of Commerce, Merry Main St. has become an event the entire community is behind. Prairie Arts Center will also host a variety of events for all ages.
– Mark Moore
