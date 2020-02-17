Local restaurants, bars, and Visit Stillwater urge voters to support the modernization of Payne County liquor laws on Tuesday, March 3. When State Question 792 – the Alcohol Law Reform – was overwhelmingly approved on Nov. 8, 2016, it ushered in the era of single strength beer which caused unexpected challenges for Payne County businesses. We asked John Killam, President, Stan Clark Companies to explain the impact to Eskimo and Mexico Joe’s.
1 What resulted from the state-wide change to liquor laws?
Prior to Oct.1, 2018, Payne County based restaurants and bars could not sell high-point beer and alcohol on Memorial Day, 4th of July, Labor Day, Thanksgiving, and Christmas. However, they could sell 3.2 beer on those holidays. After Oct. 1, 2018, there is no longer 3.2 beer in Oklahoma, so Payne County based restaurants and bars cannot sell any alcoholic beverages on those 5 holidays, yet individuals can purchase alcohol in liquor or grocery stores.
2 Is this a challenge faced in all Oklahoma counties?
No. Of the 77 Oklahoma counties, only 17 continue to have no sales on Sunday and 19 continue to have no sales on specified holidays. Payne County is among the most restrictive naming 5 holidays.
3 Do Stillwater residents and visitors have the ability to purchase a drink on Sunday?
Yes. In 2012, the resolution passed after several local business people lead the initiative to modernize Payne County laws to enable restaurants and bars the ability to sell liquor and wine on Sundays.
4 What is the impact to the Payne County hospitality industry?
Payne County restaurants and bars are at a disadvantage because they are currently unable to sell everything off of their menus for 5 days out of the year, most of which are popular visitor development weekends. It benefits Payne County communities to be able to conduct business in a progressive manner without the need to explain extremely old laws that are still on the books in our part of the state. Additionally, we don’t want to lose diners to surrounding communities, thereby the loss of sales tax revenue.
5 What is the ballot language we will see at the poles next month?
“Shall the sale of alcoholic beverages by the individual drink for on-premises consumption be permitted within Payne County, Oklahoma, on Decoration Day or Memorial Day, Independence Day, Labor Day, Thanksgiving Day and Christmas Day?
__ Yes – For the proposition
__ No – Against the proposition”
– Submitted
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.