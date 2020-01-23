The Oklahoma State University Allied Arts series provides a number of different entertainment options for students and the Stillwater community. The first event of the spring semester is Friday, and Kayla Loper, Manager of Arts, Culture and Entertainment at OSU, answered questions about what people can expect at OSU Allied Arts events.
1. Can you describe what OSU Allied Arts is?
OSU Allied Arts has traditionally been our performance series that we have on campus. It’s kind of a co-curriculum thing, so it’s not affiliated with an academic department. It’s funded through student fees, so it’s a social experience for students, but also for the Stillwater community. Recently, we’ve been trying to incorporate students more. So we’ve seen some different types of events. We still bring in touring performance arts groups, but we also did Shakespeare on the Lawn last semester, which was awesome. We did a fashion show but all the models were students, so we’re really trying to get the student aspect but still bring in high-quality performers from around the world.
2. How has this current season been for OSU Allied Arts?
I think it’s been really successful. We’ve made some changes to the types of programs, but one of our goals was to have more students at the events. We’ve seen a rise in our student participation, and we’ve had really high quality classroom experiences attached to a lot of our events. A lot of our events last semester were really well attended and really well received. I’m hoping that a lot of these things will become new traditions on campus.
3. Can you describe Friday’s event?
We actually have a series this entire year, so we’re doing two each semester, and we’re streaming a pre-recorded opera from the Metropolitan Opera. So that will be in the Student Union theater, and the performance is called Rusalka. There will be some of our opera students performing excerpts from their upcoming opera in the lobby as people enter. There will also be a lecture from a faculty member right before, which will kind of be to tell people what the story of the opera is.
4. Are the events free and open to the public?
It’s free and anybody can come. A lot of our events our free this year for everybody. We’ve only had two ticketed events each semester, but everything else we’ve done has been free.
5. Is there anything else you would like to add?
Next month we’re doing a film festival series. We’ll be showing four different films that were really popular on the film festival circuit last year. We’ll also have two traditional performances like people are used to seeing from OSU Allied Arts. We’re bringing in a chamber trio called Project Trio, and then in April we’re bringing in a Japanese drummer group. Both of those are ticketed but very affordable, and all the movies in the film series will be free.
– Tanner Holubar
