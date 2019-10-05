OSU's Fire Protection Society is holding a public event, Saturday, Oct. 12 in the Lowes Parking Lot, for Fire Prevention Week. From 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. this free event will feature a live-burn demonstration highlighting the importance of keeping bedroom doors closed in the event of a fire in a home, dorm or apartment. There will be a food truck, a chance to meet firefighters and try out the OSU Firefighter Combat Challenge course. Vice President of the OSU Fire Protection Society Leigh Kelly answers our questions.
1. What is the OSU Fire Protection Society?
The Oklahoma State Fire Protection Society is a student-run organization that provides students with opportunities in public service, academic and professional development, as well as social interaction with other students in the Fire Protection and Safety Program. The Society also assists the Fire Protection and Safety Technology Department, OSU Environmental Health and Safety, and the Stillwater Fire Marshal when called upon.
2. Why are you holding this event?
The objective of this event is to provide a side-by-side demonstration of the importance of closing your door before you go to sleep. Closing your door can prevent the spread of smoke and fire and can save the lives of you and your family.
3. Who should come to the event?
All are welcome. The demonstration is applicable to homes, apartments, and dorms alike.
4. What is a common misconception people have about house fires?
Most people believe they will have enough time to get out of their home in the event of a fire. In reality, fires spread much faster than before and most fires only give residents less than 3 minutes to escape.
5. Do you have an easy-to-remember fire prevention tip you can share?
"Close Before You Doze." Residents can learn more about the "Close Before You Doze" campaign at closeyourdoor.org.
– Beau Simmons
