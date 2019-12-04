Q5: OSU students to showcase jazz talents at free Combothon event

The McKnight Center for the Performing Arts is set to host the 2019 Combothon, a combination of OSU jazz combos that is free and open to the public. Dr. Tommy Poole, Assistant Professor and Music Director of OSU Jazz Studies answered questions about what people can expect from the performance.
What can people expect from the 2019 Combothon on Friday?
“The Combothon is a combination of all five of our OSU jazz combos and they will be performing back-to-back. The concert starts at 7:30 p.m. in the new McKnight Center for the Performing Arts at Oklahoma State University. So it’s basically like a marathon of jazz combos. The groups will be performing songs that they have been rehearsing and memorizing that they’ve been working on all semester. I think they will come in and play a great show.
Are the performers all students or are there others, as well?
These are all students performing, but there is one combo where there is one professor who is performing with one of the combos.
What kind of jazz is going to be played during the event?
The sub genres of jazz that will be covered are bebop, hardbop, Latin jazz and fusion jazz. Fusion jazz is a mix of rock and jazz, Latin jazz is influenced by the rhythms of Cuba and Brazil, bebop is a genre that is a type of jazz that’s characterized by fast tempos and complex harmonies. They show solos that show the technical prowess of the performer. And hardbop is a somewhat of a return to a more bluesy roots of jazz. There will be some jazz standards and there will be songs that are not so standard, and that are newer songs.
What is it like for the students to be able to perform at the McKnight Center?
It’s wonderful have this new venue that is state of the art. Its equipment is acoustically treated. I’m impressed in particular with the flexibility acoustically with the 1,100 seater and the 200 seaters, which are the two different performance halls.
Anything else you would like to add?
The concert is free, it begins at 7:30 p.m., and if you like jazz, you will like this concert.
– Tanner Holubar
