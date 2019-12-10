Q5: Public invited to Wreaths Across America

A yearlong, really ongoing, effort goes into the culmination of Stillwater's service for Wreaths Across America. Fairlawn Cemetery will host the local event 11 a.m. Saturday. The Fairlawn Cemetery Preservation Society, along with local veterans groups and countless volunteers are inviting the public to participate. Fairlawn Preservation Society board president Lou Watkins answers our questions about Wreaths Across America.
1. For those who may not be familiar, what is Wreaths Across America?
You die twice: first, when your body shuts down. But second, when nobody ever says your name again, you are really gone from this earth. We at Fairlawn and the folks at Wreaths Across America are grateful to our veterans who take an oath to be willing to give their lives if need be for us and our country – and the least we can do is to remember them, honor them, and teach our children that freedom isn't free. So all year long, Wreaths Finance Chair Sally Smith leads fundraising to purchase beautiful Balsam wreaths to go on the graves of our veterans buried at Fairlawn. The U.S. Congress established the 2nd or 3rd Saturday in December as "Wreaths Across America Day"; and at Arlington National Cemetery and at over 2,000 cemeteries in the U.S. and abroad, three million volunteers will lay wreaths on the graves of over 1,500,000 veterans. This year on Dec 14, as we lay each wreath, we say aloud that veteran's name and thank them for their service. We invite all who wish to help to join us at Fairlawn this Saturday!
2.. When is the service at Fairlawn Cemetery and what will happen?
This Saturday, Dec. 14, Stillwater's Fairlawn Cemetery will host Wreaths Across America. Suggested arrival time at Fairlawn is 10:30 a.m. After Piper Curtis Burns plays a bagpipe prelude, our "Remembrance Service" begins at 11 a.m. with a three-volley salute provided by the Cushing American Legion, followed by a short service of remembrance led by Major General Dr Ron Sholar and Maj. Gen. Dr. Doug Dollar. American Legion Adjutant Richard Opdyke and VFW Commander John Paine will perform the Ceremony of the Empty Chair. The OSU Air Force and Army ROTC's will present the colors followed by Mayor Will Joyce leading the Pledge. Ed Davis and Dana Ayers will lead us in the National Anthem and other music. Ceremonial wreaths will be presented by uniformed members from the Army, Marines, Navy, Air Force, Coast Guard, and Merchant Marines; and Master Sgt. Tovoris Drummer, Gold Star Army widow Kendal Henderson, and Gold Star Army parents Brett and Nita Morris will present special wreaths to honor POW/MIA, veteran suicide awareness, and Gold Star families. Service members and their families will be asked to stand at attention when the wreath is presented for their branch. At 11:30 a.m. following the service, all present will be invited to lay wreaths on the graves of 1,400 veterans buried at Fairlawn, saying the name of each and thanking them for their service. Entire families are urged to take part, as are local clubs and organizations, employees, neighborhoods, all! Active and retired service personnel are encouraged to wear their uniforms or other insignia of service. After wreaths are laid, all will gather at the Fairlawn office for fellowship and a light lunch.
3. What kind of effort goes into making this happen at Fairlawn?
Besides Sally Smith's leadership in year-long fundraising, Debi Hodson works all year to locate graves of unknown veterans buried at Fairlawn. Approximately 40 individuals have been identified and are now honored as veterans whose monument did not indicate they had served. Debi and Sally identified and Fairlawn provided markers for several previously unmarked Civil War veterans, thanks to help from David Crane from Old Station Monuments. Special POW/MIA flags were ordered to show proper honor for Abe Hesser's grave. Gary LaFollette prepares the cemetery for vehicles bringing 500 visitors for this event, providing security and access as well. Longtime volunteer CEO Yvonne Hornberger works with Asst Sexton Mike Moody to have Fairlawn ready. Commander Stan Witte and the American Legion (providing leadership and the Avenue of Flags), Sabrina Jones, the Auxiliary, the VFW, and other veterans' groups have been involved and are very helpful. Volunteers Dan Smith and Garrett Hadley provide photography and videography. We are extremely grateful for Jess Barnes providing power, sound, and stage. Toni Stone and Beth Atess work tireless to provide food and volunteers to serve a delicious light lunch after the wreathlaying. Bonnie Petty, Wilene Jones, and Judy Ricks prepared the office exterior and landscape. Bill Bernhardt, Gladeen Allred, Cristy Morrison, Glenna Craig, Trish Ranson, Kristen Hadley, Chris Reding and the other county commissioners, Mayor Will Joyce and the City Councilors, many staff members from the Stillwater News Press, and many others provide public awareness of our events. Mary Jo Self hand made our flags for our two new wreaths this year (Gold Star families and suicide awareness). Fred Stanton is invaluable in planning wreath distribution. How thankful we are to Mohammad Mahmoud at Granny's, Brett Brownlee of Cherokee Strip, and other merchants who host fundraisers. We are exceedingly grateful for groups like 4-H, scouts, FFA, Family and Community Leadership, DAR, NSDU, UDC, Frontier Rotary, and many other groups and several hundred individuals who come to lay wreaths. ALL of these folks are volunteers, and I apologize for leaving out many. We are grateful for them beyond words!
4. If someone would like to help, what can they do?
Arrive at 10:30 at Fairlawn for the 11 a.m. Remembrance Service, after which we need several hundred volunteers to honor our veterans by respectfully laying a Balsam wreath against their monument while saying aloud their name and audibly thanking them for their service. Please sing out during the music at the event. Stand silently at attention with your veteran as his or her wreath is presented. If you have served, wear your uniform or other insignia of your service. We encourage children to participate in the wreath-laying – help them remember to do so in reverence and with dignity. Thank those who have served. Help folks you see with mobility problems. Above all, remember we come not to memorialize death but rather to celebrate and be thankful for life and service.
5. Is there anything else you would like people to know?
We will start our 2020 fundraising dinners at local restaurants in just a few weeks, and we deeply appreciate all who attend. If you would like to be notified of these, let me know at Lou@WesWatkins.com Wreaths are $15 each; and sponsorships are $300, $500, $1,000, $1,500 and new for 2019 is $2,000. Tax-deductible donations may be made to Fairlawn Cemetery with "Wreaths" in the memo line of your check and mailed to Fairlawn Cemetery, Box 1483, Stillwater, OK 74076. We are glad to special order wreaths for you for veterans not buried at Fairlawn. We can make arrangements for your family if you wish to honor a veteran family member buried at Fairlawn. AND finally, we desperately need to build a new chapel for memorial services and to provide a columbaria (for cremations) at Fairlawn. If you would like to leave a beautiful legacy at Fairlawn, please contact us. Join us at Fairlawn this Saturday at 10:30!
– Beau Simmons
