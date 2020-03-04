Q5: SHS students gearing up for SMAC week

Brennan Lacy is the 2020 Stillwater Makes A Change Executive Director. SMAC is a student-driven philanthropy project at Stillwater High School. SMAC Week is next week. Each year, SMAC students choose a new organization to help and raise hundreds of thousands of dollars.
1. Which organization is benefiting from SMAC this year, and what do they do?
SMAC chose Stillwater Habitat for Humanity as its 2020 beneficiary and partner. Stillwater Habitat for Humanity partners with people in our community to help them build or improve a place they can call home. With support from Habitat for Humanity, homeowners achieve the strength, stability, and independence they need to build a better life for themselves and their families.
2. What kind of goals do you have this year?
Over the past 10 years, SMAC has raised over $850,000 for 10 different nonprofit organizations in the Stillwater community. This year, we are hoping to surpass that number, by reaching $1 million over the past 11 years.
While the monetary value is important to us, we always have the goal of getting 100 percent student participation throughout Stillwater High School and to raise a growing awareness in the students and our community of the importance of supporting nonprofits and the work they do.
3. What all is going on during SMAC week?
We have tons of things going on during SMAC Week (March 9-13). Kicking it off, we have our Mangeant, our annual man-pageant and community favorite, Monday night at 7 p.m. in the SHS PAC. This is a great event that showcases our high school guys' talents and funny nature. Tickets are $10. We have our Trivia Night (6 to 8 p.m.) and Open House (5 to 9 p.m.) Tuesday night at the high school in the Student Center. Thursday night will be Stillwater's Got Talent, which showcases all of the talents in our community with acts from piano to dance to juggling. It will be a great night! That will be in the PAC at 7 p.m. with tickets being $7 and $3 for kids 11 and under. Our final event for SMAC Week will be our pep assembly, where we reveal the year's total of all the money we have raised. We have plenty of events to get anyone excited about SMAC and help support our wonderful beneficiary.
4. How can members of the public get involved?
We highly encourage our community members to come to an event during the week. They are all a fun time and highly engaging. I would recommend our Open House on Tuesday evening. Every year, our students decorate the entire school, top to bottom, with decorations. This gets everyone at the high school pumped for SMAC Week and allows parents to see all the hard work our members have put into the decs. This event is free and family-friendly. Our other event that I would encourage members of the community to attend is our Pep Rally, Friday at 3 p.m. in the SHS fieldhouse. This is a high-energy event, with all students, faculty, and staff at the high school participating. We will celebrate all of the accomplishments SMAC has made over the year and recognize Habitat for Humanity for their hard work in our community. We would love to see a packed house to show our community's support with our wonderful organization. The final way someone can help with SMAC is through donations. You can donate online at stillwatermakesachange.com under the donate tab. This is the largest grossing fundraiser for SMAC and helps us achieve our goal.
5. Is there anything else you would like people to know?
Every year, SMAC picks a theme to tie in with our fundraising efforts. Our students chose Star Wars to be the 2020 theme and it has been a great choice. The decorations that I mentioned earlier all have to do with the theme, so the entire school will be decked out with everything Star Wars, so if you are a huge fan of the movies, Tuesday will be your chance to celebrate. We even will have the 501st Legion, a group of Star Wars fanatics that dress-up in high quality costumes, joining us for Trivia Night and the Open House. They will be there to take pictures and wander the halls, giving many a great experience while wandering through the dec-filled school. We hope to see everyone there and are so excited for this event, as well as all of SMAC Week!
– Beau Simmons
