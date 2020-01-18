Q5: SPEF hosting Bowl Fest to raise funds for special needs program

The Stillwater Public Education Foundation is hosting a fundraising party the day of the Super Bowl, 5 p.m., Feb. 2, at Meditations. Tickets are available at spef.stillwaterschools.com. The News Press asked Kevin Fowler about the event.
1. What does the Stillwater Public Education Foundation do?
SPEF's mission is to provide innovative and creative programs, equipment and opportunities that otherwise would not be available to the students of Stillwater Public Schools. As a nonprofit foundation, we do this by raising money through generous business and individual donations. Since our founding we have funded over $1.2 million back to SPS classrooms. Last school year alone, we funded $118,000 in additional materials, technology and programming to our schools.
2. What all is going on with this “big game” party?
This is Stillwater’s biggest and best Super Bowl Party! All you can eat and drink including wine and beer, three big screens playing the Super Bowl, games to play and auction items to bid. There are so many events throughout the year for great causes. The Bowl Fest is awesome because you are supporting Stillwater Public Schools and their Special Needs program while watching a game that you would likely be viewing anyway!
3. Who should attend?
EVERYONE! Bowl Fest is a family friendly event that will be a blast for all ages. Great food and drink at a terrific facility. Have your Super Bowl party with us and let Meditations to the cooking and cleanup ... Just show up and enjoy!
4. How would the money from this particular fundraiser be spent?
That’s the cool thing! Simmons Bank is our title sponsor and is paying for the event expenses so that every nickel our guests pay goes to SPEF and specifically the Stillwater Public Schools Special Needs Program.
5. What other ways can folks help?
Please join us at Bowl Fest IV at Meditations Event Center! Bring your group of 10 for $700 or individual tickets for $75. Buy your tickets today online at SPEF.STILLWATERSCHOOLS.COM/EVENTS/BOWL-FEST/ or contact our office at 405-707-5006 for additional information.
