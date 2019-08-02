The Stillwater Board of Realtors is getting ready for next week’s Bowling Fundraiser for Stillwater Habitat for Humanity at 6 p.m. Wednesday and Thursday at Frontier Lanes. The SBOR is still seeking sponsorships, bowlers and items for the event. Organizer Ruby Schneider answers our questions.
1. How old is this bowling tradition now; do you know how it began?
This will be our third year to conduct the fundraiser in order to raise funds to continue the building of Habitat for Humanity house in Stillwater. Our Habitat for Humanity committee is part of the Stillwater Board of Realtors.
2. Why is Habitat for Humanity the beneficiary?
We initially started this in order to help our community in funding for people to have the opportunity to own their own homes in an affordable manner. Also, the Habitat for Humanity is a nationally supported program through the National Association of Realtors who offer an Ira Grabin Grant that matches our funds we raise to help support their program.
3. What are some of the highlights for this year’s event?
We are conducting a silent auction of donated items that are supplied by our local businesses here in Stillwater, this year we are also auctioning painted bowling pins (painted by each of the teams entered to bowl)and just for fun we are doing an Alley Oops where we pay for another bowler to bowl in a non-traditional way (see second sheet of flyer at stwnewspress.com).
4. What are some of the things you need for this to be a successful fundraiser?
What we need for a successful fundraiser is participation, whether it be putting a team in the event, donating an auction item, or if they want to make a monetary donation that is fine. All raised funds other than we pay the bowling center will benefit the Habitat for Humanity.
5. Where can folks sign up, or find more information?
If folks want to sign up they can call me (my number is listed on the flyer) and I can email them a sign-up sheet. This has been a great time to interact with people that share the interests of helping a great organization that benefits people who would not otherwise have the opportunity to own and home. It also adds new single family homes to the Stillwater area.
– Beau Simmons
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.