Q5: Stillwater Community Singers set for annual Christmas performance

The Stillwater Community Singers are gearing up for their annual Christmas performance, which is set to take place Dec. 19 at the Stillwater Community Center. The group's director, Judy White, answered questions about what people can expect from this year's performance.
What will this year's Christmas performance by the Community Singers be like?
This year's concert will be fairly traditional, with both sacred and secular music and all of it should be familiar to our audience, with the exception of one new song.
How special is it for the Singers to perform a Christmas show each year?
The Singers love the Christmas concert, it continues to be a favorite of both the Singers and the audience. We also get to share the singing as we ask the audience to sing some carols with us, and we perform for some area organizations to spread some Christmas cheer through music.
Is there anything special about this year's Christmas show that is different than previous years?
This year, we have several specialty numbers for the concert. We have an a cappella solo from one of our singers, a duet, a piano solo from our accompanist, and a couple of the chorus songs feature a duet or solo, and sections of the chorus have featured parts.
What makes the Community Singers Christmas show different from other shows the group performs?
The Christmas concert is the one where everyone knows at least some of the music, both singers and audience. It is a comfort food for the soul of all of us.
Anything else you would like to add?
After the concert, we want to invite the audience to join us in the Lowry Activity Center in the west wing for light refreshments and fellowship. It's a good time to talk with the singers themselves and see how you might like singing with the Stillwater Community Singers.
– Tanner Holubar
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.