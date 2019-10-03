Q5: Stillwater schools gear up for Pink Out Week

Stillwater Public Schools will be observing Pink Out Week Oct. 7-11. There will be activities like dress-up days, penny wars, bake sale and powder puff football for the kids in school, but there will also be opportunities for the public to get involved in the fundraising effort that goes toward the Oklahoma Medical Research Foundation. Slim Chickens has an Oct. 7 fundraising day and Raising Canes’ is Oct. 10. The Pink Out Volleyball match is Oct. 8 and the Pink Out Football Game is Oct. 11.
FCCLA Advisor and Pink Out Sponsor Jody Webber answered our questions.
1. Can you give us a little history of Pink Out at SHS?
This is our 10-year anniversary. It started out of the “Win-Win Week” challenge from the OSSAA (governing body over High School Sports and Band) donating to a specific organization that works with OU Med Center. Most high schools in the state participate in some small way. Fran Stellman, the Legendary FCCLA advisor at the time, did her own research and realized some of the money donated would be used for salaries. She just wasn’t comfortable with that in this situation with students/children raising the money. Her son is a doctor in Oklahoma City and helped her find OMRF (Oklahoma Medical Research Foundation) as the SHS beneficiary where 100 percent of the money raised would go straight into cancer research for all types of cancer. As of last year, SPS (we include all SPS sites now) has donated over $61,000, $12,000, of it last fall, to OMRF! FCCLA and the Science Club take a trip each winter to donate the money, tour OMRF and see our donations at work! They actually take us in many of the labs! The students learn so much on their visit. We have a great relationship with OMRF!
2. Who attends Pink Out Week?
Every school gets involved at least with selling T-shirts and then a Hat Day on Oct. 10 (Will Rogers and the Junior High opted to not do hat days): donate a $1 to get to wear a hat to school! And everyone wears pink on Friday to school and to the game!
3. What goes on during Pink out week?
The FCCLA students organize T-shirt sales, Restaurant Nights, a week long Bake Sale, Hat Days, a Powder Puff Flag Football Tournament, a Silent Auction and a Miracle Moment (bucket pass at the game). Of Course ,we decorate the school and have Spirit days that week as well! We also ask an SPS Employee or Student currently dealing with cancer to be our “Honorary Captain of the Game”... This year our Honorary Captain is Susan Coltharp from Sangre Ridge Elementary School! It’s probably my favorite part, but each part really is!
Each Student Organization at SHS is asked to donate a basket of some sort for the Silent Auction held in the concourse on the home side of the Football Stadium during the Pink Out Game. Our student organizations are so creative! We have had baskets of Blue and Gold Meats, Art Supplies, Cozy Blankets with Books, and Baking supplies just to name a few. This year we’ll even have a basket with beautiful Polka Square treasures made by one of our very own SHS Alumni, Rachel Leslie!
4. What is the goal?
$15,000
5. Is there anything else you would like people to know?
You can find out more at the SPS District homepage by clicking on the Pink Out Week Logo!
– By Jonah Samuels
