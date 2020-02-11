Oklahoma State’s International Student Organization will have its International Bazaar on Feb. 15. Guests will get to try foods from all over the world.
The Bazaar takes place 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Wes Watkins Center Exhibit Hall. Graduate Student Annapoorni Sahithya answers our questions.
1 How many students from how many different countries are represented by the International Student Organization?
Currently, the International Student Organization is home to 20 area clubs that represent 20 different cultures around the world. We also represent more than 1,700 international students and scholars from more than 100 countries around the world. We hold events throughout the year that we encourage not only the international community at OSU to attend, but all students, staff and faculty, as well as the Stillwater community.
The International Bazaar is one such event where we have 19 area clubs participating in, representing their respective cultures.
2 What all do you have going on during the Bazaar?
The Bazaar is an excellent way to experience some lip-smacking dishes with your friends and family. We are going to have 19 area clubs showcase close to 50 dishes bringing us a taste of their homes. We also are having a dessert competition and we are looking forward to some drool-worthy desserts from our area clubs.
3 Food is such a big part of this event. Why is it important to try the food of different cultures?
As international students who are far away from homes, apart from missing the warmth and comfort of home, what we miss the most is food. Home-cooked food that will instill that sense of comfort and warmth is what we miss the most. Events such as this not only gives us an opportunity to reminiscence about home but it also gives us the joy of bringing a small part of joy and comfort and share it with everybody. That’s why it’s important that we try the food of different cultures.
4 Who should attend?
ISO strongly believes in the idea of “more the merrier.” So this event is open to everybody. And more importantly, there is no admission fee.
5 Is there anything else you would like people to know?
While there is no admission fee, the dishes will be sold at a nominal charge. For students and faculty of OSU, we will be able to charge their bursar. For the others, it is going to be cash only. At this point, we won’t be able to process checks or credit/debit cards.
– Beau Simmons
