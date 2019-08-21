Q5: Texas musician set to hit Stillwater during Oklahoma tour

Austin Meade is a musician in the Texas music scene who released an album earlier this year that he said has opened more doors for him and his music career since it came out. Meade is set to play at the Tumbleweed in Stillwater on Saturday along with Read Southall Band. Meade answered questions about the album and how the current tour has been going.
Since the release of the album “Waves” in March, how has the reception been?
It opened up a lot of doors that haven’t been the standard music scene doors for us. We’ve been a part of the Texas music scene for about four or five years now, and this record is kind of the first one that has extended our reach a little bit into the rock world, which is really cool to see. We’re getting orders for merchandise in the U.K., the midwest and out in California and Oregon, so we’ve never had the opportunity to deal with it as much as we have from this album.
Are there any shows you’ve gotten to play that stand out since the release of the album?
Cain’s Ballroom was one of the biggest shows we’ve done, which we did in February right before the record came out. We got into that show because we had sent the record early to some of the folks who were in charge of booking and taking care of that stuff. We’re also going back to the Medicine Stone Music Festival in Tahlequah. That will be our second time in Tahlequah for Medicine Hat, but we’re getting to play on a bigger stage when that comes around in September.
How has the band’s following in Oklahoma changed since the album’s release?
We’ve kind of been able to dig our roots a little deeper in Oklahoma, and we are hitting the state pretty hard on our current tour.
So you teach at the School of Rock franchise in New Braunfels, Texas, under Cody and Shannon Canada?
They brought together a bunch of musicians who are actually touring, so the kids get to learn from people active on tour. These kids get to learn guitar, drums and vocals from people who do it for a living. It’s not just your standard old man guitar teacher, and there’s nothing wrong with that, but it’s got to be cooler to walk into a room with somebody who’s really touring. They get to learn about not only playing the instrument, but also the performance aspect. It kind of sets it apart from anything I had growing up.
Where can people go if they want to purchase the album or to purchase tickets for Saturday’s show?
People can get tickets to the Stillwater show at https://amplitix.com/tumbleweed/21116, and can find more tour dates and other information at https://www.austinmeade.com/
– Tanner Holubar
