The Stillwater Elks Lodge plays host to a variety of events throughout the year. On Thursday, the venue will host the next Tipsy Artist event, which is a for beginners painting class where attendees can partake in a little bit of wine. Tiffany Bohrer, who resides in Guthrie, answered questions about what people can expect from the event.
1. How did you get started in the art world?
I’ve always done art since I was a little girl. I started doing pageants when I was in grade school, and I didn’t have the traditional talent, in a strong sense anyway, of singing and dancing. So I decided I’d make a go of it with art. I did sort of this stage presentation of teaching people how to paint in a fun way. That was kind of the start of giving it kind of an unusual presentation. It was probably about 10 years ago that we started Tipsy Artist, and it kind of evolved into a little more streamline with just the painting and the wine and doing that here in Oklahoma, so we’ve been doing it for a while.
2. What are the events in Stillwater like?
Our motto is to make everything easy and fun. So we have templates for them, which I think is a very unique part of our experience. I always have quite a bit of paintings to choose from. There’s about four to six paintings there at the event, and then I have template shapes for every painting. They’re essentially starting more with just basic line art that’s on the canvas, instead of knowing how to draw, which is too much. So they have those wonderful templates that they can choose from when they get there, and then I’m on the mic and am kind of an art teacher DJ, if you will. It’s at the Elks Lodge, and it’s every other month, and I think it’s important to note that they renovated this event center. It’s smoke free, there’s a full bar and a restaurant with lots of options for people.
3. How did you come up with the idea to have an event with wine and painting?
I guess what’s unique is that we’ve been doing lessons with wine, cheese and bread for years. The Tipsy Artist was just a natural, fun name for me to use. To me, it symbolizes a carefree spirit, but it also represents having a little bit of wine, but not too much. It definitely is a fun way to say that we are partaking in a little bit of wine while we paint, and It definitely helps you relax and get into the mood. We’ve definitely made this an experience where it’s for every beginner. It’s just very fun and relaxing.
4. How often is the event held in Stillwater?
It is held every other month. So the next several dates are March 12, May 7, July 9, Sept. 10 and Nov. 19.
5. Anything else you would like to add?
The kitchen opens at 5:30 p.m. and the painting instruction starts at 6 p.m. More information can be found at https://www.facebook.com/Stillwater-Elks-Lodge-Public-Page-106730217414856/.
