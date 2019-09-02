First Friday is sponsored by the Stillwater Medical Foundation on the first Friday of the month at the Stillwater Public Library, between noon and 1 p.m., throughout the months of September to May. Friday’s guest is Stillwater Medical Center CEO Denise Webber, who will give a “State of SMC” presentation. To RSVP or recommend a topic, please contact the Stillwater Medical Foundation, at foundation@stillwater-medical.org or call 405-742-5387.
1 Can you give us a little bit of your background with the hospital?
I’ve served in multiple roles here at Stillwater Medical for over 15 years. I originally joined the team in May 2003 as an Administrative Fellow and then was promoted to Director of Physician Practice Management in 2004. In 2006, I became part of the Senior Leadership team and was promoted to Chief Operating Officer and subsequently appointed as the President/Chief Executive Officer in 2016.
2 What kind of things will you be highlighting in the state of the hospital presentation?
I’ll provide updates on our current construction progress relating to our almost completed Heart & Vascular Institute, our new Women’s Center, and our Surgical Suites Expansion Plan. I will also share some news relating to many new technologies, physicians, and services that have just arrived or will soon be joining our Stillwater Medical team. As well, I’ll include a general overview of our latest volume and financial statistics.
3 At a time when many rural hospitals are struggling, Stillwater Medical Center has expanded. How has that been possible?
For years, we have worked hard to create a culture to attract top quality healthcare talent here locally so patients have the best experience. We know people don’t like to come to the hospital and truly value the trust our patient’s place with us. We have also had a focus on lowering unnecessary expenses year after year so we can continue to evaluate opportunities to grow services and provide quality healthcare. As a public trust health care system, we are committed to reinvesting in current services and expanding services as our community grows and we identify needs and capacity.
4 What of SMC’s new programs or offerings are you most excited about?
We have just installed a new, wide-boar 3T MRI, the first and only one in the state of Oklahoma. There are several new programs and services that we are all very excited about. Referenced earlier, our Heart and Vascular Institute moves our cardiology team closer to the Emergency Department, we are adding a critical, second cardiac catheterization lab, and we’ll be moving cardiac rehabilitation to our new location as well in an effort to create a center of excellence and convenience for our patients. Also, we are continuously working on ways we can enhance the overall health of our patients and one essential service line we’re building will be Psychiatry. I will share more about that at First Friday.
5 Is there anything else you would like people to know?
I want people to know that everything we accomplish at Stillwater Medical is a group effort. We have a very strong team that is dedicated to putting our patients first. I could not be more proud to work with such caring and dedicated people. In addition, they truly enjoy the work they do. We continue to have a low turnover rate and have just been awarded Top 100 Best Places to Work by Modern Healthcare for the 8th consecutive year. Our team has such a profound impact on the lives of others in our communities and I’m honored to work alongside them.
– Beau Simmons
