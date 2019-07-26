Keith Reed is the Horticulture Educator for OSU’s Payne County Extension Office. You can find helpful tips on topics like this in his weekly Home Grown column, found in Friday’s Real Estate Weekly.
1. All the leaves on my tree are turning brown and falling off. Is my tree dying?
Probably not. This spring’s record setting rainfall along with several weeks of cloud cover was the perfect set-up for fungal diseases to develop on many different species of plants. Many trees had tender new leaves at this time and were especially hard hit.
2. If it has a disease, should I spray it with something?
No. For the most part, the diseases have already run their course and are no longer active. We are now seeing the end result with the browning and leaf drop.
3. Are you sure it’s OK? It really looks dead.
Of course, I can’t be positive without seeing it, but based on the hundreds of trees I’ve taken a close look at, if your tree was otherwise healthy this spring, it should be fine. In most cases, you can expect the leaves to continue to decline and drop prematurely. Depending on when they do that, the tree may very well put on a new set of leaves later this summer. If you want to verify the tree is ok , scratch off some bark on a few of the smaller twigs. If you see light green wood, the tree is still alive. (highlighted is optional if you’re tight on space)
4. My tree doesn’t fit this description. It looks terrible but the leaves are still green and they look like something has been chewing on them. Could something else be wrong?
Good eye. We are also seeing larger than usual number of caterpillars this summer. The insect species can vary depending on the tree but they are all similar, they are leaf feeders that do not cause any long term harm to the tree.
5. Yes, I see worms all over the tree. What should I spray?
You probably do not need to spray anything. Just like with the disease issue, an otherwise healthy tree can withstand significant leaf loss without any long term adverse effects. In most cases, beneficial insects and other predators (like birds) will move in and eliminate the caterpillars quite effectively. However, if you are seeing large numbers of bagworms on evergreen plants, you may need to physically remove and/or treat for them. We’re out of room to discuss details here but please feel free to contact me at keith.reed@okstate.edu or 405-747-8320 if I can be of help.
