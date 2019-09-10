Lori Turman is the outreach and events coordinator at Oklahoma Wondertorium, a nonprofit children's museum in Stillwater. She answered a few questions about a special event they have coming next week.
1. What is coming up in September at the WONDERtorium?
MUSEUM ALIVE!! Come alive as you experience the amazing animal kingdom 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 21, at Oklahoma WONDERtorium.
2. What is Museum Alive?
Museum Alive is a time when you can Cruise through your own wonder expedition to find exotic insects, lovable livestock, reptiles, critters, pets and more. This is such a fun hands-on experience for the young and young at heart.
3. What all will visitors get to see and touch?
Visitors will get to touch and see lots of different types of animals and insects such as spiders, Hissing cockroaches, parrot, birds of prey, dogs, and of course Baxter and Rosie (mini ponies) maybe even a snake or two and much more.
4. Who will be bringing amazing animals?
Humane Society of Stillwater
OSU Insect Adventure
Nature’s Vein
Turning Point Therapeutic Riding
Clint Hancock and Henry the Parrot
Susan Grammer and her friends with their Therapeutic Dogs
5. How much does it cost?
Admission is FREE for all, thanks to our generous sponsors, Peak Pest Services,
F.A.R.B. and Stillwater Milling Company.
For more information you may contact Lori Turman at 405-533-3333 ext 106
or email lori.turman@okwondertorium.org
