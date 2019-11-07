The Oklahoma WONDERtorium always has events going on. Director Gay Washington speaks about what is happening this weekend at the children’s museum.
1. What is coming up in November at Oklahoma WONDERtorium?
Experience vibrant history and culture at our Oklahoma WONDERtorium Native American Heritage Day from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.
2. What will visitors experience?
Participate in spectacular Native American dancing, traditional storytelling, drum making, bead making, crafts and more. Celebrate with special guests the Pawnee Dancers, Elders from the Pawnee Tribe, Choctaw Nation and the Cherokee Tribe. All for FREE!
3. How much will it cost?
Although our guests will be here from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., all day is FREE Admission. Thanks to Oklahoma Humanities who has made this WONDERFUL FREE Event possible.
4. Where and when will this event happen?
Native American Heritage Day is Saturday at the museum, 308 W Franklin Ln.
5. How can visitors contact you for more information?
For more information you may email Lori Turman at lori.turman@okwondertorium.org or call 405-533-3333.
– Submitted
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.