The Stillwater Public Education Foundation has created a new fundraising campaign called Onward Arts. They've already launched the campaign with an in-person fundraiser. We asked SPEF Executive Director Ashlee Robertson about the campaign.
1. Can we get a little of your background?
I joined SPEF on March 1, 2021. I grew up here in Stillwater and I'm a graduate of Stillwater High (1992) and Oklahoma State (1997). I moved back to Stillwater in 2019. My background is in finance and account management. From 2003-2013 I worked at Purdue University as the Director of Financial Affairs for the Graduate School and International Programs. We moved to Ohio in 2013 and I took some time off to raise my two boys. During that time I was an active volunteer at the boy's schools as classroom parent aid and in the PTA.
2. What does SPEF do, for those who may be unfamiliar?
SPEF was established in 1984 to provide additional resources to the Stillwater Public Schools. One of our largest programs is the Teacher Grant program. Teachers are able to write grants for innovative and creative projects to benefit their classrooms. These vary in funding level, some are only for a couple of hundred dollars, others are up to $4,000. They also vary in subjects and types of projects. Last year some of the projects we funded were chickens at the Middle School, Physics lab equipment at the Junior High, books at Will Rogers and the Book Bus, and a show kit for the drama program at the middle school.
We also provide funding to the Special Services department through the Bowl Fest event, partnering with Simmons Bank. Each year we also have a campaign to focus on a large project. Examples of previous campaigns are the Tech 2 Teach that funded almost $300,000 in new technology for the district. Last year our True Blue Stillwater provided over $50,000 for the district to meet the rapidly evolving needs due to COVID.
3. How was your first in-person fundraising event (in a while.)?
On Sept. 30, we had our first in-person fundraising event since the beginning of the pandemic. It was well attended and we launched a new flagship fundraising campaign for the arts called “Onward Arts.” The event was a wild success and attendees helped us raise more than $50,000 for Stillwater Public Schools including $20,600 for the Onward Arts fundraising kick off and $20,500 for a newly established Jenifer Bartley Technology Fund. This campaign is going to be a gamechanger for providing access to arts resources and programming for Stillwater Public Schools.
4. What is Onward Arts?
Onward Arts is our new flagship campaign and it is our goal to increase opportunities for Stillwater Public School students to engage with the arts. In discussions with Dr. Moore and other administrators, they identified the arts as an area they would like to enrich in our district. This school year, that means sending our high school students to the McKnight Center to see STOMP and assisting the new after-school drama program at our elementary schools. This 9-week after-school program will be for 3rd-5th grade students and will be offered at each of the elementary sites. SPEF will provide scholarships for students to attend and funding for start-up expenses, such as props, scripts and transportation.
5. What will the Onward Arts campaign be like moving forward and how can people help?
With the opening of the new McKnight Center at OSU, it is a goal for every student in the district to have an experience there every year. It is our goal to help make this happen, along with continuing the drama program and expanding to other programming as we explore other opportunities. SPEF relies on the support of parents, grandparents, businesses, educators, alumni and friends of the Stillwater school system to fund our grants and programs. We invite everyone to make an investment in our schools and community by making a donation to SPEF. Contributions can be made online at spef.stillwaterschools.com or by mailing them to PO Box 286, Stillwater, OK 74076-0286.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.