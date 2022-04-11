Out of disruption comes opportunity to try new ideas and combine old ones. Some of Stillwater’s longest running events and festivals are trying something new. The Arts Festival organized by the Arts and Humanities Council of Stillwater and the Stillwater Music Festival put on by the Friends of the Community Center are joining forces to combine their events into a two-day celebration of art and music.
Friday and Saturday at Block 34, east of the Community Center, live bands will fill the air with music while people browse the artists' and vendors' displays, buying their favorite works.
To learn even more about this new duo we talked to Christopher Sneed, Marketing and Communications Officer for the FSCC board and Mike Staubus with the Arts and Humanities Council.
1. Can you tell us about the partnership between the Arts Festival and Music Festival and why they might work better together?
It started with some key players, like Mike, who volunteer with both organizations. COVID had created some complications for both events and so it started to make sense to combine our resources, energy and audiences to make both a bigger affair. I’m personally impressed with the respect each other and what each group is trying to do.
2. Where will the festivals be held this year?
The festivals will be centralized around Block 34. A large stage will be set up on the east side of the community center. The large grassy area of the block will be kept open to allow for people to bring lawn chairs and picnic blankets. The parking area of the block will host artists and vendors. More stages will set up near Husband street.
3. What if it rains?
Our artists and vendors know how to handle the rainy weather. That’s why we are locating the tents in the parking lot. We don’t want people walking through soggy grass. For musicians the community center will be the backup location in the case of inclement weather.
4. Who are some of the music groups that will perform this year?
More than 100 musicians and singers will take the stage. The Stillwater Big Band (formerly Stillwater Jazz) will perform. DaProphet, a hip hop artist from OKC, and his band, Eye of Ra – composed of his fellow classmates from Langston University – will be a new addition to the line up.
The Bull Frog Boys & Friends whose music can be described as new age, red dirt, bluegrass, soul, rock-a-folk will fill the festival with enthusiasm and grit. Code Shirley will cover a wide variety go blues and rock covers. Pokeapella will roam the festival will their operatic vocal performances to entire the crowds.
5. What’s new at the arts festival?
Attendees will see all the great painters, photographers and sculptures that have committed over the years to bring their art. We do have some really special events and activities happening during the festival.
Artists will set up by noon on Friday and from 5 to 8 p.m., Stillwater Bike Night will have a display of motorcycles, trucks, a beer garden and a poker run. Starting at 10 a.m. on Saturday the Stillwater Classic Car club will be showing off members automobiles on Husband Street.
The Kids Zone will have a special treat for kids. StillyArts will have a virtual reality setup that allows kids to enter a virtual art studio to create digital works of art. TV’s will be setup so everyone will be able to watch them create their virtual art.
Throughout the festival there will be medieval combat re-enactors, Wildly Brave, local avant garde dancers with acts organically happening between stage performances. Belly dancers, ice sculptures and more.
This festival is jammed packed with something for everyone. We hope for great weather and that everyone finds the time before their holiday celebrations to enjoy some art and music in downtown Stillwater.
