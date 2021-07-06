Classic Cinema at the Center has returned to live showings of classic films at the Stillwater Community Center’s Winfrey Houston Theater. We talked to Vickie Sturgeon about what it’s like to have the films back in front of a live audience.
1 If organizers have brought the film events back, they must have thought it was successful last year. How do you think it went?
The Friends of the Stillwater Community Center developed the series Classic Cinema at the Center attaining an audience of nearly 185 when halted for Covid last Spring. Our next monthly presentation of a free movie is on Friday, July 9 at 7 p.m. with a Sidney Poitier film. We have been successful in conveying our need for donations and movie sponsors as the Stillwater Community Center Foundation is a 501©(3) nonprofit organization. Although we do not charge for admission or refreshments, we do pay a license fee of approximately $300 to show each film one time. We defray that cost by recruiting contributors to sponsor a movie at $300. Many audience members make additional contributions.
2 What is the atmosphere like in the Community Center?
Very casual and friendly. You will be greeted by our volunteers and offered free popcorn, candy, a beverage and free admission. The theater is accessed from the Center’s main lobby. There are two entrances, one on 8th Avenue between Duck and Duncan, and one off the main parking lot just inside the corner of 9th Avenue and Duncan Street. Wheelchair ADA access is via the 8th Avenue entrance only. ADA parking for that entrance is on Duncan street just south of 8th Ave.
3 How is classic cinema different form the big screen flicks at the movies today?
CCC Movies are the gems of Classic Hollywood with stories our audience enjoy. As a retired professor who now teaches cinema history for OLLI@OSU, I provide historical background to enhance viewer appreciation of the movie.
4 For those who have not experienced Classic Movies, what can they expect?
The world of Classic Hollywood movies is rich in wonderful stories and actors. You will find adventure, romance, comedy, drama, thrillers, social messages and historical drama. Classic films also let you view the society and culture of past years.
5 Is there anything else people should know?
Check our website for movie titles and schedule: www.SCCFriends.com. SCC Friends offer Classic Cinema at the Center as another way to bring people in Stillwater together. There is great joy in partaking of Classic Cinema as a community.
