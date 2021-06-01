The Stillwater Community United is hosting a Juneteenth celebration and invites the community to come celebrate.
Karen Washington, a Stillwater resident, is team leader of the event and shares a passion for Juneteenth.
Washington began supporting Juneteenth when her husband, James, became involved with it.
“I've tried to be either in the background, or be a big supporter of it, but this group is the first one that I actually served as sort of the team leader,” she said.
The celebration will be from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. June 19 at Southern Woods Park.
1. Why did you decide to take the lead of this event and what are your duties?
Well, this is already a community group, we're called the Stillwater Community United. I am just a team leader of a team of community people that got involved. It was started by my pastor several years ago. And so we've invited and we continue to invite anyone who's interested to be a part of a team.
2. What activities will be planned?
Everybody's bringing their lunch. We're going to encourage people to fellowship with each other instead of the people that they know. So we encourage people to go up and introduce yourself and get to know someone else other than the people you do know. So that's one thing that we're encouraging, we're all going to also want to have games, we're going to have horseshoes, different games that allow you to interact with each other and we'll have prizes for that so we're going to have a lot of games like that would allow you to get together fellowship and get to know each other that way.
3. Do you know if food trucks will be at the celebration?
No, we're still working on the food trucks at the last meeting. Chief (Jeff) Watts and some others are gonna go in and invite, and get food trucks and see who all we can get that’s interested.
4. Why do you think this is something that the community would be interested in?
So it's a history that's important. It’s a date that’s important. And we're hoping that those who don't know anything about it will come out and learn more about it because the more I know about your history, my history, the better we can move forward in knowing each other and respecting the differences of each other.
5. What would you like the community to know about this event?
I’d like the public to know it’s important. Sometimes things are attached to a group but I think this history is for everybody, not just Black people and not just white people. It’s all of our history.
– Ashlynd Huffman
