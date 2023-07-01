The Stillwater Community Singers will be back in action this month for a special event. SCS is inviting all singers, 18 or older, to join them for the second annual Annual Christmas in July, July 20 at the Stillwater Community Center in the Lowry Activity Center
Q1: What is the “Christmas in July” event hosted by the Stillwater Community Singers?
This event enables everyone to transport themselves to a wonderland of sights, sounds and smells of Christmas! Guests and choir members will carol, learn two Christmas choral arrangements, have cookies and apple cider, and enjoy meeting new friends. This is not a concert but is a participatory event for individuals to experience what it is like to sing with the Stillwater Community Singers.
Q2: Who can attend the “Christmas in July” event?
Those who have a passion for singing and want to get a taste of what it is like to harmonize with others are invited to attend. Everyone 18 years welcome to join our musical family for an evening. We do ask that you be at least 18 years of age to attend.
Q3: Where is “Christmas in July” being held?
This year, we are decking the halls of the Lowry Activity Center located inside the Stillwater Community Center at Eighth and Duck. We want our guests and choir members to truly experience the joys of Christmas. Greeters will meet you at the north or southwest entrances and escort you to the LAC where you will get a quick picture with Santa and begin your holiday experience.
Q4: Is registration required to attend “Christmas in July” with the Stillwater Community Singers?
Space is limited so we do ask that you pre-register. This ensures that we have music and food for everyone. Registration is easy. Go to our website at www.stillwatersingers.org and click the “Let us know you are attending” button on the main page. You will also find additional details on our website.
Q5: What is the date and time of the event?
The “Christmas in July” event is Thursday, July 20 from 6:30-8:30 p.m. We ask that you arrive between 6-6:20 p.m. to sign in, get your picture with Santa and find your seat. For further details or questions, please go to our website at www.stillwatersingers.org.
– Submitted
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.