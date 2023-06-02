The Dancing Turtle Interactive Celebration of the Arts is a first-year arts festival to be held in and around the Stillwater Community Center on June 16-17. The News Press spoke to Event Coordinator Jim Beckstrom about the festival and what attendees can expect.
1. What is the Dancing Turtle Interactive Celebration of the Arts and where did the idea come from?
Dancing Turtle is a family-friendly arts festival with live music, food trucks and local craft beers. It features dance and music workshops, visual arts, theater, film, industrial arts and much more. The idea for Dancing Turtle came from three simple beliefs: art is vital to our health and well being, art and creativity improve quality of life in a community and creative expression comes in many forms, some unexpected. The idea of an interactive celebration comes from a desire to inspire people to enjoy art, get immersed with the immense artistic talent in our region and get involved. Let’s celebrate them all and have a lot of fun doing it.
2. Who can attend the festival?
Anyone can attend, and 66 of the 70 events at Dancing Turtle are completely free. The few paid events are the “Rock Academy” for aspiring young rockers aged 11-15 led by "Other Lives" front man and Stillwater native Jesse Tabish; the singer-songwriter masterclass led by critically-acclaimed songwriters Zac Maloy, Lee Thomas Miller and Scooter Carusoe; the intimate Fundraiser Dinner and Concert featuring the visiting songwriters; and the “Cut it Out” Film editing competition. Register for paid programs at dancingturtleok.org.
3. What makes the event different from other arts festivals?
Dancing Turtle is really interactive and inclusive of many art forms that aren’t traditionally included in typical arts festivals. It is really a festival of festivals. Attendees have the chance to dance in a flash mob, pick up a musical instrument for the first time, go on stage and act, learn powwow singing, check out local art and artists and so much more. I’m personally looking forward to our cultural workshops that include powwow singing, basket weaving, and Native American music. The expansive industrial arts program is also unique as far as festivals go. We’re going to have speaker technology and sound system workshops, sixty or more classic and custom cars on display, a vintage Harley Davidson collection, a bicycle repair clinic and even a playhouse decorating competition. There is so much to see and do that I really think it’ll be tough to see it all in the two days.
4. Where did you get the name “Dancing Turtle?”
Great question! One of the organizers has always had an infatuation with that name, but the more research we did the more we found that origin stories from cultures all over the world involve turtles, so it seemed like a fitting name for a first-year festival with ambitions to become a massive regional and, eventually, national-level festival.
5. Where can people learn more about Dancing Turtle and see the event schedule?
Check out dancingturtleok.org for a full list of events and schedule. We are also on Facebook at Dancing Turtle: Interactive Celebration of the Arts. We’ll have an information booth at the event so people can just show up and check out what we have to offer!
– Provided
