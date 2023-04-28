April is Child Abuse Prevention Month and to help raise awareness, local businesses and nonprofits have teamed up to create a new event called KALEIDOSCOPE. The first annual festival and block party will be held Sunday from 1 to 7 p.m. at Stonecloud Brewing in downtown. We talked with Stonecloud manager Matt Sullins to learn more about this special event.
1. Can you tell us a little about KALEIDOSCOPE's purpose and how the idea got started?
Lions Meadows of Hope came to us with the idea for doing a block party to raise awareness for Child Abuse Prevention Month. We immediately knew we wanted to be a part of this idea. In order for this idea to grow and become a reality for our community we knew we needed help, so we called our friends at Wings of Hope, CASA, Payne County Youth Services, Big Brothers/Big Sisters, Our Daily Bread, and the Saville Center and we all went to work to make this happen.
2. Who can attend the event?
Anyone and everyone is welcome. This event is totally free and open to the public. We want to help draw attention to all of the wonderful organizations in Stillwater who are working around the clock to help the most vulnerable members of our community. These organizations do so much and we want as many people as possible to know about them and their missions.
3. What kinds of activities will attendees be able to enjoy?
We have live music throughout the day, and a magician is serving as MC all day long. We have food trucks, root beer floats, cotton candy, a kite making station, axe throwing, the SPD dunk tank, a petting zoo, adoptable dogs from the Humane Society, a martial arts demonstration, and several craft stations & art activities; the master gardeners will also be here. I know I'm forgetting some things, but there is going to be something for everyone.
4. Can you share some details about the Pinwheel Walk?
We are so excited for the pinwheel walk. That is what this event is all about. There are 274 pinwheels that have been placed at the Courthouse for the month of April. Each one represents a confirmed case of child abuse in Payne County last year. We are meeting at the courthouse at 12:45pm where we will collect the pinwheels and walk them down to Stonecloud. There we will combine them into a large, beautiful symbol of hope and perseverance.
5. Anything else readers should know about KALEIDOSCOPE?
This is a completely FREE FAMILY EVENT. We want the community to know there are people who truly care here who are doing good work. We hope to highlight those organizations and the amazing people working behind the scenes. Everyone is welcome and we hope to see you there.
- Staff Report
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.