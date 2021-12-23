Downtown Stillwater will close out 2021 with an ambitious New Year’s Eve Block Party, Gatsby style. We asked Kristen Hadley and Lauren Sneed of the Downtown Stillwater Association to fill us in with the details on this multi-activity event.
1 What is a “Gatsby” style News Years Eve party?
A Gatsby party features a glitzy, glamorous 1920’s style. Louie’s is throwing a glittering, gold Art Deco party with a photo booth and a costume contest with cash prizes! It’s time to break out the flapper dresses and fedoras!
2 What activities will there be for families?
BancFirst will be hosting a community block party in their parking lot on 8th and Main Street where we will have an excellent view of the amazing ProvalueNet tower light shows and the two drone light shows above Block 34. We’ll kick off with a family New Year’s countdown and celebration at 6:30 p.m. at Block 34 which is on Husband Street between 8th and 9th Avenues. Generous sponsors and local supporters have made sure that this is going to be a great free event for everyone in our community. At BancFirst where the block party is, Spacewalk is contributing a bounce house for kids. Stillwater Martial arts will be there for ninja training. StillyArts will be offering glow in the dark face painting and black lights to make it extraordinary. There will also be other vendors and activities throughout the evening. The Downtown Stillwater Merchants have provided glow sticks and music for dancing with live music starting at 9 p.m.
3 Can you tell us about the VIP experience and pub crawl for adults?
Starting at 9 p.m., those who have purchased a VIP wristband will be able to board transportation and hop off at other amazing nightlife spots around town. We’re still confirming locations so be sure to check out our event page on our website at downtownstillwater.org or our Facebook page for Downtown Stillwater Oklahoma. Our goal? To spotlight local nightlife and provide safe transportation to the heart of downtown Stillwater where we will be continuing the community block party. We will have live music by Buffalo Jones and the Heard sponsored by Interworks and Oklahoma Community Credit Union and a midnight countdown in lights above Provalue.net at 8th and Main.
4 We hear there will be two drone light shows, can you tell us more about them?
We’re so excited to bring back Dynamic Skies for two drone light shows above Block 34 thanks to our sponsors Arvest Bank, Kicker, and WorkIT Coworking Center! Drones are the coolest thing about living in the future and much safer than fireworks. You will want to see both shows that will include an amazing countdown in the sky The first show starts at 6:30 p.m. for the early birds and the second show will begin promptly at 11:50 p.m. ending with a spectacular countdown show!
5 Anything else our readers should know about the event?
We believe Downtown Stillwater is the economic and vibrant heart of the community. Our mission is to be the number one advocate and resource for Stillwater’s historic commercial districts. Preserving our past while building our future.
