Ready to enjoy the cooler autumn weather? The Botanic Gardens at OSU is offering up some outdoor entertainment with FallFest, including a spookily decorated trail and hay ride. The event runs from noon to 3 p.m., on Oct. 23 at the Botanic Gardens, 3300 W. 6th Ave. To learn more about this family-focused fall event, we sat down with The Botanic Garden's Director, Lou Anella.
What activities will be available at FallFest?
There will be four major activities. The first is a grand opening of a new trail that connects the Botanic Gardens to the Insect Adventure, which will be open during FallFest. The trail will be decorated with spooky displays and opportunities for candy. This new trail was made possible with a grant from Women of OSU.
The second activity is a hay ride that will traverse between the Gardens and Insect Adventure. So families can walk the trail and then get a ride back on the hay ride.
The third activity will include pumpkin painting and craft making with items collected from the garden.
The fourth activity is a labyrinth that children can enter to look for hidden plastic spiders. They can then return those spiders in exchange for candy.
Who should come to FallFest?
FallFest is geared towards families and small children that wish to enjoy an outdoor fall event full of fun activities and treats.
What can adults look forward to while at the Gardens?
The Garden is changing all of the time. Depending on the weather, visitors should be able to notice seasonal color changes. We may also have some pumpkins for sale that they can purchase.
Who puts it on?
FallFest is organized by my public garden management class. Those 14 students plan and coordinate the event while our ambassadors volunteer to run the activities. They all do a fantastic job making the event fun for all participants.
Does FallFest have a cost of admission?
FallFest is 100% free.
