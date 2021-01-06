Q5: First Friday discussion focuses on emotional health

Stillwater Medical Foundation’s First Friday presentation this month is titled “Emotional PPE: Managing Physical, Mental and Emotional Health.”
Joni O’Neil, a fitness supervisor at Total Health/Fitness Aquatics, will lead the discussion. It will be streamed live on Facebook at noon Friday on the SMCFoundation page.
1. Can you tell us a little about your background?
I am a Registered Nurse, a Certified Group Fitness Instructor and a Board Certified Nurse Coach. I have a passion for promoting, educating and coaching people in health, wellness, fitness and mindset matters. I have been with Stillwater Medical since 2008.
2. Can you give us some highlights of what you might discuss Friday?
Friday’s discussion will include information about well-being, resilience and stress. We will talk about how stress affects our body and brain and what tools and strategies we can use to help manage in difficult times.
3. What are symptoms of stress, or other emotional maladies, that people might be able to recognize?
Signs and symptoms of chronic stress stress include irritability, fatigue, headaches, difficulty concentrating, difficulty sleeping, digestive problems, changes of an appetite and more.
4. What are some common misconceptions people have about emotional well-being?
A common misconception about well-being as is that if you aren’t sick then you are at optimal wellness. Wellness or well-being is much more than just your physical state. Well-being is a subjective thought about one’s own satisfaction in many dimensions of their life. Mental, physical, emotional, spiritual social and intellectual. A common misconception about resilience is that people that are resilient are born that way. Although we are all born with varying degrees of adaptive abilities, our abilities to cope come primarily from the environments in which we were raised and have lived within throughout our lives. Resilience is a skill that can be learned and improved upon.
5. Is there anything else you would like people to know?
Adversity does not discriminate. We are all faced with varying degrees of adversity and challenge throughout our lives There is no predetermined outcome for challenging times and situations.
“It is your reaction to adversity, not the adversity it’s self that determines how your life story will develop” -Dieter F. Uchtdorf
– Beau Simmons
