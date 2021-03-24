Stillwater Medical Foundation is focusing on wellness with its next installment of First Friday. The presentation by Jo Alice Dobbs will focus on how to address weight gain in a presentation titled “Have You Gained The COVID-19? (Or Are You Pre-Diabetes and What’s The Difference?).” The presentation will be streamed live at noon April 2 on the Foundation’s Facebook Page, and will still be available to watch after it concludes.
1 Can you tell us a little bit of your background?
I am an RN with a Masters Degree in Critical Care Nursing. My passion has always been to help people move toward their best possible health status. I learned at a very young age, working in Cardiac Intensive Care, lifestyle choices impact our health. Every professional position I have held (ICU, Cardiac Rehab, Orthopedic surgery, Home Health), validated the fact: Lifestyle choices impact our health. Once employed at SMC (I am thrilled to work at SMC), I became a Certified Diabetes Care and Education Specialist. My passion continues to be helping people with diabetes to move toward their best possible health status, and to help those with prediabetes to make lifestyle choices preventing the conversion from prediabetes to type 2 diabetes.
2 What kind of things are you going to discuss during First Friday?
On Friday, I will discuss how COVID-19 brought on the COVID-19 pound weight gain for many of us, as well as how weight gain places us at risk for health issues. I will address the specific health issues of prediabetes and type 2 diabetes.
3 Can you give examples of the kind of actions people should take if increased weight becomes a health issue?
If increased weight is a health issue, FIRST, speak kindly to yourself! Do not speak negative words to yourself, or think them in your head, or beat yourself up because of the weight gain. Secondly, we want to be more mindful of what we eat. We want to improve our eating choices. Thirdly, after improving our intake of food, let’s get more movement in our lives. Lastly, as we eat more healthy, become more active, we will lose the COVID-19 pounds. Stillwater Medical has a program providing the structure to take these actions.
4 What does it mean to be pre-diabetic and how common is it?
Prediabetes is when your blood sugar level is higher than normal but not high enough yet to be diagnosed as type 2 diabetes. 86 million American adults, more than 1 out of 3, have prediabetes. Nine out of 10 people with prediabetes do not know they have prediabetes. (CDC Division of Diabetes Translation)
Prediabetes increases the risk of type 2 diabetes, heart disease, and stroke.
5 Is there anything else you would like people to know?
Take 1 step toward a healthier version of you. This next Friday, that step could be participating in the First Friday program. At the program you will learn what some of your future steps might include. It is never too early or too late to begin taking those steps toward a healthier version of you.
– Beau Simmons
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.