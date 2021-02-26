Q5: First Friday will feature discussion on low vision

Dr. Marshall Walker will be the guest speaker for Stillwater Medical Foundation’s First Friday presentation March 5.
Walker is an optometrist whose topic will be “Low Vision and Vision Rehabilitation.” He is the only board certified low vision specialist in north central Oklahoma. First Friday is still a virtual event, so it will begin its Facebook live stream noon Friday.
1. Can you tell us a little of your background?
I earned his doctorate of optometry with honors from Pennsylvania College of Optometry. I trained at the prestigious Bascom Palmer Eye Institute in Miami, Florida and Feinbloom Low Vision Center in Philadelphia. Afterward, I completed a post-graduate residency in ocular disease and refractive surgery through Northeastern State University Oklahoma College of Optometry. I served as an assistant clinical professor at the Oklahoma College of Optometry and served at Indian Health Service Clinics throughout Northeastern Oklahoma before starting my practice at Stillwater Eyecare.
2. What are some highlights of your discussions?
Gain an understanding of the difference between low vision and blindness. Learn about the most common eye and brain conditions that can vision loss and how to avoid complications. Introduce assistive technologies to education attendees on ways to improve quality of life in individuals suffering vision impairment.
3. Can you give us an example of the kind of therapy involved in low-vision rehabilitation?
Vision rehabilitation is a team approach which includes a low vision specialist, occupational therapists, mental health professionals and social services coordinators. Different therapy recommendations depend on the needs of the individual patient. Specific rehabilitation therapies vary vastly and could be education of how to use a device to read text, or a training someone to navigate their environment with a white cane.
4. What’s a common misconception about eyesight?
Prevention is key. A common misconception about eyesight is a person will notice if they have a problem. There are many potentially blinding conditions that have no perceivable effects until the condition is advanced. This is why yearly comprehensive eye exams are so important.
5. Is there anything you’d like us to know?
If someone has sudden vision change or loss, sudden eye pain or a red eye, they should call to be seen as soon as possible.
