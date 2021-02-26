Q5: First Friday will feature discussion on low vision

Stillwater, OK (74074)

Today

Partly cloudy skies in the morning will give way to cloudy skies during the afternoon. High 67F. Winds SSE at 15 to 25 mph..

Tonight

Cloudy skies early. Scattered thunderstorms developing later at night. Low 42F. S winds shifting to NW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50%.