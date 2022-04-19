Wings of Hope has partnered with several child advocacy agencies for National Child Abuse Prevention month to host an art gallery show.
The 7 p.m. Friday show at Modella Art Gallery is free to attend, but donations are encouraged. WOH Children's Advocate Britney Stangl stepped into the children's advocacy position at WOH in January.
She said the show "Hope in my Story looks like.. a Children's Art Exhibit," is to help bring awareness to the community, and she'd love for the community to attend.
1. Is this the first year WOH is doing the art show?
Yes, this is the first year for the Art Gallery. We wanted to do something for Child Abuse Prevention Month, so Ashley Trahan and I proposed this idea to get all the child-serving agencies involved and making it a yearly event.
2. What kind of art can people expect to see?
We have all different types of art! We were shocked to see the talent that everyone brought. The art we have was also done by a variety of age ranges from 1-26.
3. Why should the community get involved and come see the show?
To raise awareness for not only child abuse prevention but also the Child Serving agencies in Stillwater that families have access to. As well (as) to bring light to the child abuse statistics in Oklahoma and how we can help by volunteering, donating, supporting child-serving agencies in Payne County, and understanding your role as a mandated reporter.
4. How can people donate?
People can text "GIVE" to 405-299-0450 to donate to Wings of Hope. For PCYS and Lion Meadows of Hope, we recommend looking on their websites. Each organization also has social media posts with information about this as well.
5. What would you like the community to know about this?
This event is put on by the Payne County Child Abuse Prevention Taskforce, and it is a free event with donations encouraged. We want this event to bring awareness for the Child Serving agencies in town so as a community, we can come together and protect the children.
