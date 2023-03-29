The Home & Garden show will be 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday at the Payne County Expo Center. The event is sponsored by the North Central Oklahoma Home Builders Association. Organizer Cali Crissup answers our questions.
1. Could we get a little of your background?
I own a management company and a catering and event company in Stillwater. The management company manages associations across the country. The catering company and event space is Social 174.
2. What exactly goes on at the Home & Garden show for people who may be unfamiliar?
A number of different vendors will showcase the best and most innovative trends in home renovations, remodeling, maintenance and landscaping — everything you could ask for and more for $5 this weekend at the Payne County Expo Center.
3. What's different or new this year?
We have added an activity center for the kids to have something to do while they attend the event. We have added a blood drive on Saturday. Stonecloud Brewing Co will also be set up in the Arena.
4. Who should attend?
This event is appropriate for all ages and there will be something for everyone – even if you just need your Girl Scout Cookie Fix, to donate blood or to come get lunch from Purdy Q!
5. Is there anything else you would like people to know?
Come & Join us this weekend at the Payne County Expo Center to learn more about all of the products and services available in the Stillwater area and beyond!
– Beau Simmons
