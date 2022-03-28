The 32nd Annual Stillwater Home & Garden Show will be this Saturday and Sunday at the Payne County Expo Center. Doors will be open 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday. Admission is $5. We asked North Central Oklahoma Homebuilders Association executive Sage Hughes about the event.
1. Could we get a little of your background?
I have been in the customer service industry for 13 years. I recently became the Executive Officer for NCOHBA when Brenda Marlow retired after 20 years of serving our organization. I have a passion for helping others and wanted to be a part of such an amazing organization that is building this great community. I am the mother of twin boys and in my past time I enjoy spending time with them fishing, riding four wheelers, and enjoying the great outdoors.
2. What exactly goes on at the Home & Garden show for people who may be unfamiliar?
Vendors for anything home and garden are there to answer questions and show the community the latest and greatest products and services. We also have a bounce house and scavenger hunt for the kids.
3. What's different or new this year?
We have invited nonprofits out this year, which will allow them to get in front of the community. We know the last few years have been tough on all nonprofits. We are doing this as a show of support for their organizations and our great community.
4. What advice would you have for people who have not been before?
Come out and enjoy a great show, eat at Purdy Q and get to know the contractors in and around the Stillwater area.
5. Is there anything else you would like people to know?
The show is North Central Oklahoma Home Builders Associations biggest fundraiser, we bring in vendors from all over Oklahoma to give the Stillwater community the best in home building, remodeling, lawn, and garden. You might even spot the EASTER BUNNY!!
– Beau Simmons
