Stillwater eighth-grader Abhi Sukhdial has won multiple awards for his science fiction novella “Three Days Till EOC.” He was honored with the 2021 Green Earth Book Award in the Young Adult Fiction category and was selected as a speaker for the EnviroKids Literacy Festival. He has also won national awards in filmmaking.
1 What kind of honor was it to be chosen as a speaker for this festival?
It was a massive honor for me. I was shocked and surprised to learn about the Green Earth Book Award, since when I heard about it, it just came out of nowhere. I was getting ready to have breakfast like any normal school day, when my mom told me that I had won the award. It was on Earth Day back in April. Then in October, they invited me to speak at the EnviroKids Literacy Festival about “Three Days Till EOC,” and said that my presentation would be seen by students and teachers around the country. I was really happy about it.
2 What message did you want other kids, or even adults, to come away with?
I want to teach kids and adults about the importance of legacy. How by taking small steps today to save the planet that you can help your children, your children’s children, and future generations who will live on this planet 20, 50, even 100 years from now.
3 What do you think of the overall reception from critics and readers of the book?
I have received a lot of words of encouragement and support from readers as well as from children’s/young adult authors like Adam Rex and Zillah Bethell, who read and reviewed my book. I want to make my writing the best it can be, so as much as I love all the support my friends and family give me, I am equally happy when I get feedback about how to make my stories better and more interesting.
4 What artistic projects are you working on now?
I am currently working on a website where I can post reviews of my favorite books, films and video games. I’m also working on making my own films, short stories and more.
5 Do you have plans for projects that you are excited about?
I have a running list of ideas for books, videos and more, like making shorter videos (such as reviews for movies, games, etc). I’m really excited about my current plans and I’ve never been able to stop thinking about them since I got the idea to do them.
– Beau Simmons
