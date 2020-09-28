Q5 'Let’s talk about Medicare'

The Stillwater Medical Foundation on Friday will present a virtual First Friday educational program on Facebook Live. The presentation and question-and-answer segment will be led by SMC assistant administrator Tamie Young. The topic is Medicare. The program begins at noon, and questions will be collected via the live stream.
Can you give us an example of what you will share at First Friday?
My goal is to “demystify” details of Medicare enrollment and Medicare coverage that are often confusing to healthcare consumers. The program will begin with an overview of Medicare benefits and types of Medicare coverage under Part A, B, C and D for 2021. This is to help individuals new to Medicare as well as seniors that have been participating in the Medicare program for years. In the second part of my session I will cover commonly asked questions and provide examples such as the consideration of choosing a Medicare replacement plan or remaining with traditional Medicare.
Additionally, I will interact with the audience and respond to their questions. My passion is helping our community by sharing information and examples in an uncomplicated way that may assist them with making informed decisions about Medicare options.
What is a common misconception that people have?
Medicare is commonly misunderstood by new enrollees as “free” insurance. Although it is possible to qualify for low income assistance, Medicare is funded through payroll taxes and individual monthly premiums paid by beneficiaries. Additionally, the Medicare program holds patients responsible for paying deductible and co-insurance amounts remaining after Medicare pays for covered hospital, physician and other outpatient services. Even if you choose a Medicare Advantage plan to replace traditional Medicare coverage, you must continue to pay the monthly premium for Medicare Part B to maintain eligibility.
Why is the Medicare update important now?
Each year from October 15 – December 7 Medicare beneficiaries can elect to change their enrollment options between Traditional Medicare coverage and Commercial Medicare Advantage plans. Additionally, you can review and elect to change your Medicare supplement plans. It is important to understand your options and key elements of the Medicare program to ensure you make informed decisions to support your healthcare needs.
When and why do people enroll in Medicare?
You can begin the enrollment process up to 3 months before your 65th birthday. Enrollment is processed through the Social Security Administration. You may enroll in person at the Social Security Office; online at ssa.gov/benefits/Medicare or via phone by calling the social security administration. Initiating your Medicare enrollment at age 65 allows you to have healthcare benefits as you age even if you choose to work and continue your employer insurance coverage past the age of 65. Individuals under the age of 65 with a qualifying disability are also eligible to enroll for coverage.
Do most people choose a Medicare supplement?
Individuals covered by traditional Medicare Part A and B typically choose a supplemental plan to help cover deductible and co-insurance amounts remaining after Medicare pays. During this open enrollment period it is a good time to compare your options and evaluate plans that best match your specific needs.
– Stillwater Medical
