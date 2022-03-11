The Mastrogiovanni family are the new owners of the Lost Creek Safari, an exotic petting zoo, south of Stillwater, just east of of US 177 on 1200 W 80th Street. Lost Creek Safari will open under that new management Monday. The open times are likely to fluctuate as the Mastrogiovannis welcome customers, but Monday’s hours are set for 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.
We asked David Mastrogiovanni about the plans for the zoo.
1. Who all is helping manage the zoo?
My boys are the managers. It’s family-owned and student run. Trevor, Travis and Trent. They are all OSU students, two on the wrestling team – Trevor is a sophomore who qualified for the NCAA Wrestling Championships (No. 7 at 125) – and another is a business major.
Katie Huffham, who has been there a long time, still pretty much runs the facility. The animals know her well. The former owners Rusty (Focht) and Carla (Meadows) are still around.
2. Are you excited to finally be open?
We’ve been busy. We’re expecting a lot of people for spring break. A lot of people seem interested.
3. Have you made many changes?
We’re going to end up, in the very near future, with an all new reptile exhibit. We’re bringing all different types of species of cats,nothing large. We have some new monkeys down the line, different types of birds. We have new enclosures, larger pens, so the animals have more room and are more comfortable. Different things people can tough. It’s going to be a major transformation. Carla and Rusty did an amazing job. All the lovely animals are still there.
4. What other kinds of things are in the works?
We’d really like to partner with groups, have VIP tours. We’d love to partner with OSU Vet Med in the future.
5. Where can we learn more about Lost Creek Safari?
Visit us online at lostcreeksafari.com and follow us on Facebook.
– Beau Simmons
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.