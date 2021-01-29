Q5 Nomination deadline approaching for SPEF Most Valuable Pioneer contest

Nominations are now open for Stillwater Public Education Foundation’s Most Valuable Pioneer Fundraiser. All SPS teachers, staff and administrators are eligible for nomination. The deadline for nominations is Feb. 5.
The contest is a fundraiser in lieu of SPEF’s annual Super Bowl Party. Organizer Steve Ruby answers our questions.
1. For those who may not be familiar, what does SPEF do?
The mission of SPEF is to provide innovative and creative programs, equipment and opportunities that otherwise would not be available to the students of Stillwater Public Schools. The foundation is based on the essential premise that meaningful enrichment programs and innovative instructional materials are not attainable solely through traditional funding sources. Since the foundation's inception, more than $1.3 million has been provided to SPS classrooms through our teacher grants and technology initiatives, positively impacting thousands of Stillwater students. The dollars raised sponsor creative SPEF projects such as interactive and problem based learning programs for all areas of curriculum; supplies for music, art, science and math; research for libraries; the Adopt-an-Author reading and writing program; and technology enhancements.
2. How are you involved with this event?
Cristy Racy and I serve as the Co-Chairs of the BowlFest Committee as part of our service to the Board of Trustees. Cristy and I work with SPEF's Executive Director, Jenifer Bartley, along with Will Townsend and the great people at Simmons Bank and Melissa Kifer from Stillwater Public Schools. Really great team!
3. So things are different this year, what are the main things people who would like to help out need to know?
Normally, we would be preparing to host the traditional Super Bowl watch party that raises money for Special Education Services within SPS, but we are not able to do that this year. As an alternative this year, we are taking BOWL-FEST MVP nominations! During halftime on Super Sunday, we will announce two MVP winners on SPEF's social media sites! One will be chosen randomly from all nominations received and the other will be the nominee who received the most # of nominations! Each MVP will receive a $250 Amazon gift card funded by our title sponsor, Simmons Bank!
4. Who can participate?
We encourage the entirety of the Stillwater community to nominate your favorite MVP (Most Valuable Pioneer) today! ALL SPS teachers, staff and administrators are eligible for nomination! To submit your nominations, go to www.spef.stillwaterschools.com/events/bowl-fest.
5. Is there anything else people need to know?
Nominations are $25 each and are tax-deductible donations to SPEF! You may nominate as many SPS employees as you would like! All proceeds from nominations will again go to serve Special Education Services within SPS. Even better is that Simmons Bank has agreed to MATCH donations $1 for $1, up to $4,000! Huge thanks to Simmons Bank for their incredible generosity!
– Beau Simmons
