To celebrate 50 years of service, employees at the Payne County Youth Services invite the community to attend a come-and-go reception with refreshments.
Angie Freeny, the Prevention and Public Relations Director, said the event would start at 4 p.m. and end at 6 p.m. with a group photo at 5:30 p.m.
Freeny said she’s excited to celebrate everyone who helped them reach this milestone.
1 What should people know about the anniversary?
The PCYS 50th Anniversary reception is largely about celebrating directors, staff, board members, volunteers, clients, and community partners to celebrate all of the contributions each has made to get us to this milestone. It is a time to reflect on the beginning of the organization and the progress made throughout the years.
2 Why is it important that the community has PCYS?
PCYS is a valuable organization to Payne County and surrounding communities as it provides comprehensive and free services to youth and families. PCYS provides counseling, prevention and intervention programs, a transitional living program for young adults, the Safe Place program where youth can receive immediate help and safety in organizations, schools, and businesses throughout all Payne County communities, and operates the emergency youth shelter for Payne and surrounding counties.
3 How does it feel to reach this milestone?
Reaching this milestone of 50 years of service is amazing and is a true testament to the difference that can be made when community partners work together and meet the ever-changing needs of our communities and our youth and families.
4 Why should the community attend this event?
We would love for community members to come celebrate with us and learn more about our services. It is a great opportunity to meet our staff, board members, and community partners. It is also a great opportunity to join our organization and mission as a volunteer, donor or additional role as we look towards the next 50 years.
5 What would you like the community to know about the PCYS?
PCYS is a unique organization in that has maintained high quality and comprehensive services throughout 50 years, always remaining free of charge. PCYS strives to continually assess community needs and implement programming to meet those needs.
In a press release, Janet Fultz, the Executive Director, said, “while we have grown significantly, we have stayed focused on our mandate as a truly community-oriented organization and maintained all services at no cost to service recipients. We are grateful to those who have come before us and to our communities for their support.”
