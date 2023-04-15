An Evening to Remember is an annual fundraising event for Payne County Youth Service. This year's event will be 6 p.m., Saturday, April 29 at the Conoco-Phillips OSU Alumni Center. PCYS Community Relations Director Angie Freeny answers our questions.
1. For those who aren’t familiar, what does Payne County Youth Services do?
Payne County Youth Services, Inc. provides multiple services for children, youth and families. All services are free.
Services include: mental health and substance abuse counseling, outpatient and school-based counseling, crisis intervention.
The Safe Place program, through our partnership with volunteers and businesses, this program provides a network of locations where young people in crisis or at-risk can get help quickly. Children and youth can go to a Safe place location, ride on an OSU BOB Bus, or call PCYS for immediate help.
Emergency Youth Shelter, a safe, comfortable and protective environment is provided for youth who are unable to remain in their home because of family crisis, abuse, neglect, or other challenges.
Transitional Living Program, provides safe, stable living accommodations and services to homeless youth ages 16-22 years to help them gain independence. Must be 18-22 years for independent apartment living. Program provides job assistance, life skills, incentives, counseling, case management, education assistance, and so much more.
Building a Competent Community for Suicide Prevention, individuals contemplating suicide often don’t believe that they can be helped, so be active and persistent in helping someone get the resources they need. Building a Competent Community for Suicide Prevention is an evidence-based program for adults and youth grades 6-12 to learn how to help save lives. Our certified trainer teaches the general scope of suicide, the research on prevention, and what people can do to fight suicide.
Prevention and Early Intervention, Life Skills Education, Parenting Life Skills Group, 24/7 Dad Group, Art, Poetry, and Photography Contest, Skills for Success/First Time Offender Program, Safe Sitter / Safe@Home Training, and Community specific programming needs.
2. What’s going on at An Evening to Remember?
This is our 15th annual “An Evening to Remember” event. We are playing Family Feud and will also have entertainment by the music group Functional Polly. Dinner will be catered by Free Range Kitchen. We are really excited, it is going to be a fun evening!
3. Who should attend?
We invite everyone to attend for a fun evening and to support the critical work of PCYS in working with children, youth and families.
4. How can people help out if they can’t make the event?
They can make a general donation on our website at www.pcys.org, or at our office at 2224 W. 12th Ave, or they can purchase tickets or a sponsorship as a donation.
5. Is there anything else people need to know?
PCYS has been providing free services for Payne county for over 50 years. Each year, hundreds of children, youth and families receive services to help with a variety of issues. Please join us for “An Evening to Remember” to help support these critical services in our community.
Tickets and/or sponsorships can be purchased at our website at www.pcys.org, at our office at 2224 W. 12th Ave. or contact Sheri at 405-377-3380 for more information.
– Beau Simmons
