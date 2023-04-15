Stillwater, OK (74074)

Today

Becoming partly cloudy and windy. High 63F. Winds NNW at 20 to 30 mph. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph..

Tonight

A clear sky. Low near 40F. NNW winds at 15 to 25 mph, decreasing to 5 to 10 mph. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph.