This week's Prairie Pandemic Relief Concert is set to host the "Vintage Wildflowers" out of Tulsa and will provide a portion of the proceeds to the family of Stillwater firefighter Randy Blake, who has been in a lengthy battle with COVID-19.
The concert will take place from 7:30-8:30 p.m. Thursday in the Winfrey Houston Theater in the Stillwater Community Center.
Jim Beckstrom, chair of the 2021 Board of Trustees and Members for the Stillwater Community Center foundation, answered questions about this week's concert.
1. Can you describe this week's concert?
“We got a group out of Tulsa. They are a national level Irish folk trio. They are three ladies out of Tulsa called ‘Vintage Wildflowers.’ I believe they’ve actually performed at the Kennedy Center, so that gives an idea of the quality. We are so excited to have them come.”
2. How will the donations be used to help Randy Blake's family?
“We’re dedicating all of our proceeds from our tip jar to the Randy Blake family. We’re in communication with Simmons Bank. They’ve got an account set up for Randy Blake to help them with their exorbitant medical and related expenses. So everything in the tip jar for the event is going to go to them. The other thing is, we’re just going to recognize the first responders. They do so much for us, so it’s just kind of a way to thank them for everything they do for us.”
3. Are tickets still available?
“They are still available, yes. The website for tickets is sccfriends.com. Twenty percent of the ticket sales go to the Blake family.”
4. Can you describe the importance of making the decision to provide the benefits to the Blake family?
“Randy played a big role in Stillwater. He wasn’t just a firefighter. He did lots of service, and his family does a lot for Stillwater. It seems like the right thing to do, honestly. And he was a first responder, and part of that service organization in Stillwater and we’re just so appreciative for all the sacrifice that those people give to us. And we thought it would be great to help the Blake family out.”
5. Is there anything else people should know about the concert?
“It’s in the theater, so we moved from the activity center to the theater. And that was partially to help relieve some congestion issues that Stillwater Community Center was having. We’re thrilled. Don’t get us wrong, we’re thrilled for it. The acoustics are fantastic, it’s an absolutely fantastic, high-quality stage. The O’Colly’s going to be recording and then rebroadcasting the event, so folks are going to have access to the music.”
– Tanner Holubar
