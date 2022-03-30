With the reduction of pandemic precautions, events like the Pride Festival return with a full slate of activities. Saturday's festivities kick off with a parade down Main Street. To learn more about this year's event we talked with the Executive Director of Payne County Pride, Mik Taylor.
1. What is Pride?
Pride is different for everyone, but our organization was started to celebrate groups of people who are often made to feel unwelcome. Pride is, ultimately, what happens when a person or group of people get to live as their authentic selves. It honors the LGBTQ+ community and also celebrates the intersectionality of other identities.
2. Why is it important to celebrate Pride in Payne County?
Rural communities are often left behind in moments of social change, so it’s important to create a sense of community and belonging here. The more we celebrate our individuality in the spaces where we live and work, the more Payne County thrives.
3. What activities will be available at this year's Pride event?
The parade will begin at 10 a.m. and will travel south on Main Street from 7th to 9th Ave. The following festival will be on 9th Avenue from Main Street to Lewis Street and feature a bounce house, local vendors and varied artists, free COVID-19 vaccines, free (and confidential) HIV testing, live music, a family-friendly drag show, and food trucks. There will also be a youth party at 6 p.m. and a drag show at 9 p.m. at Still Chill to round out the day’s festivities.
4. Do you have any goals for the event?
Our goal is to create a welcoming environment for all LGBTQ+ community members and their allies. After two years of postponement, we hope to celebrate Pride with as many people as possible and support our mission of bridging the gap between families and the community.
5. Anything else you’d like readers to know about the event?
We are so thankful for an opportunity to share more love in Payne County and are happy to connect with anyone who wants to learn more. You can reach us at paynecountypride@gmail.com or Payne County Pride on Facebook!
