Fireworks aren’t fun for everybody, and can be especially troublesome for dogs and dog owners. Kris Hiney, an associate professor in Oklahoma State’s Animal and Food Sciences department is also an accomplished dog trainer and answered some questions about how some dogs react to fireworks and what we can do to help.
1. Can you tell us a bit about you and your background?
I have been training dogs (and horses) since I was a youth in 4-H. Specifically now I compete in agility with an aussie and border collie, and teach agility as well as basic canine manners.
2. Why do some dogs react poorly to fireworks?
Many, if not most, dogs are sensitive to loud noises. Remember, their hearing is much better than ours, so fireworks can be extremely unpleasant for dogs. Dogs can develop phobias similar to thunderstorms to fireworks.
3. What are common reactions from a dog sensitive to fireworks?
They range from trembling, cowering, being anxious and nervous (pacing, panting etc) to outright terror. Many dogs are actually lost over the 4th of July because they just panic and run. They may be frantic to get away from the sound, going through doors/windows etc, to trying to chew their way out of confinement or just flat out running away.
4. What should people do if their dogs have these sensitivities?
First, don't take them to fireworks! Leave them inside the house during firework shows and be aware if your neighbors have fireworks. Let them get to a safe space in the house (that may be their crate or a smaller room in the house). Thundershirts may be helpful or ask your veterinarian about anti-anxiety medication during firework season.
5. Is there anything else you would like people to know?
Yes, dogs don't enjoy all of the same activities that people do. Know your dog, and watch for signs of stress. Stressed dogs may react poorly to strangers, children and other dogs that they might normally be fine with. We know you want to hang out with your dog, but choose where you share time wisely.
– Beau Simmons
