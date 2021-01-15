Q5: Questions for a hospice worker

Lisa Jones, RN-CHNP, is a patient care coordinator at Karman Legacy Hospice. She answered questions about what hospice work means to her.
1. Why did you choose a hospice career?
I’m fairly sure that hospice chose me. Growing up, I would accompany my mom on hospice visits learning the beauty of helping people and their families. After 21 years at LIFE Adult Day Center, I was led back to my hospice roots.
2. Why do you choose to work for Karman Legacy Hospice?
Karman Legacy Hospice has a rich history in this community with a strong name. There is loyalty and sense of community as part of its environment; an excellent company that I am proud to be a part of.
3. What does it mean to be a certified hospice nurse?
Steps toward increasing knowledge and experience reflect positively on patients, families, KLH and SMC as a whole. Preparing for this certification served to advance my education further to the trends and progress in patient care, medication and hospice, in general. A day without learning something new is a day wasted.
4. What's a special attribute about Karman Legacy Hospice?
As Oklahoma’s longest-running hospice, Karman Legacy Hospice is well known for thorough, professional, supportive and compassionate care for patients and their families at one of life’s most defining moments. We have fantastic teamwork supporting the patient’s and families we serve.
5. What is a misconception you feel the public has about Hospice in general?
Death with dignity is the goal for all of our patients. Many people have concerns that electing hospice is a “death sentence," or that they are giving up if they choose hospice. We help our patients and their families remember that death is not a choice, but HOW we die very much is. Hospice does not hasten or prolong the dying process, but ensures that a patient's final days are as comfortable and fulfilling as they can possibly be.
