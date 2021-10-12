Turning Point Ranch is a therapeutic horsemanship center in Stillwater that serves people of all ages facing physical, mental, emotional and soci-economic challenges.
1 Why a clayshoot?
People who ride and love horses tend to be outdoorsy. Getting supporters outdoors to enjoy Fall weather, friendly competition around shooting clays and the addition of a Cowboy Chuckwagon for coffee and lunch seemed like a good match. We tell them to “Have a Blast!” because “Futures are riding on your support.” The 2021 Clayshoot is Saturday, Oct. 16 at the Payne County Fairgrounds.
2 Who participates?
That’s probably what makes the event so much fun. We have First Responder Teams sponsored by OSU Coaches. The Stillwater Fire Department won that trophy last year but the Highway Patrol is aiming to win it back this year. There are also families of dads and sons or daughters who shoot every year. This year we have a church youth group. Different banks and companies sponsor employee teams. There are prizes for top teams and top individual scores.
3 How much does the clayshoot cost and when does the ‘shootin’ start? Cowboy coffee is usually ready by 8:30 a.m. but the first flight starts at 9 a.m. – right after a safety briefing. There are seven different stations where the clays fly in different patterns. Each team has 5 members for $500 or individuals can enter for $100. There is also a Flurry where a team of two takes on 20 clays in 2 minutes for $20 a go. Apparently the flurry is as addictive as potato chips – hardly anyone does only one Flurry round.
4 How does the money raised benefit the community?
Turning Point riders range in age from 4–54. The program has had a contract with the Special Education program at the Stillwater Public School for at least 15 years – teaching not only riding skills, but life skills to build futures. In addition, Turning Point has offered a HorseTales Literacy program to a Title 1 school in Stillwater for the past nine years. First graders are given books to read to our horses at an activity packed field day. There are also mini-horse programs for people who can’t come to the barn such as seniors with dementia and families in trauma. Other unmounted activities at the ranch serve at-risk youth. A new internship is building job skills for a high school special education student. Partnerships with OSU provide community engagement for academic credit plus community service and pre-professional experiences for special education teachers, veterinarians, physical therapists and community leaders.
5 How can someone register?
It’s easy to register on the Turning Point website at http://turningpointriding.org/clayshoot or by calling 405-762-6206. Shooters should bring their own shotguns and ammo.
