Pop-Up Palooza, a new event, will be 10 a .m. to 5 p.m. Saturday at the The Saville Center for Child Advocacy parking lot. The Saville Center is located on the corner of 9th Ave and Pine Street. We asked the Saville Center's Shannon Hiner about the event.
1. For those who may not be familiar, what does the Saville Center do?
The Saville Center for Child Advocacy is a safe, child-friendly facility where forensic interviews, medical evaluations, mental health services and referrals are provided to children involved in abuse investigations. The Saville Center for Child Advocacy offers a soothing, calming atmosphere, in a building specially designed to lessen a child’s fear.
2. What is Pop-Up Palooza?
Pop-Up Palooza is an outdoor family fun and child-friendly event hosting 30 vendors to include: local artists, vintage goods, furniture, gourmet treats, books, artwork, jewelry, home goods, food, music, plants, disc golf, pottery, plants, pet accessories, children’s activities, a raffle and more!
3. Does this replace the chili cookoff, or can we expect another event at some point?
This doesn’t replace the chili cook-off. We are trying to do mini fundraisers to help with the costs of our Medical Cottage. You can expect more mini fundraisers in the future. We are also having a Golf Tournament on July 12 and our big annual event will be held on August 27 at The Sparrow.
4. Who should attend?
Anyone can attend – Its’ a community event for all ages!
5. Is there anything else you would like people to know?
The booth rent and bake sale proceeds will benefit the new Medical Cottage at The Saville Center that opened in January 2021. If you are interested in donating, please go to our website: www.savillecenter.org or mail your contribution to The Saville Center, P.O. Box 393, Stillwater, Ok 74076. Thank you for helping us serve the children in our community.
– Beau Simmons
