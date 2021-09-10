Thanks to Stillwater Public Schools, Grand Lake Mental Health Center and the Salvation Army, kids and adults will have access to shoes with a community-wide Sneaker Drive.
Counselors were beginning to struggle to find footwear for the families they serve. They decided to combine their efforts. It's not just for students needs but also the needs of their families.
This year's event runs from Sept. 12-18.
Organizer Diana Nolan answers our questions.
1. What's the goal of the Sneaker Drive?
You know it was hard to come up with a number, but people need a goal to achieve, right? So that's where we decided we wanted to fill an entire school bus with new shoes. How many will fit? We're not sure, but we will find out at the end of the drive.
2. What size shoes do you need?
We need all sizes, toddler to adult. Don't forget we serve a lot of people with adult-sized feet.
3. Where can folks drop off their new shoe donations?
Donors can drop off new shoes at Stillwater High School. They can also drop off their donation at Lincoln Academy, Westwood and Will Rogers Elementary.
Other drop-off locations include Grand Lake Mental Health Center, The Salvation Army, the Municipal building, Payne County Youth Services, Exchange Bank and Shoe Sensation. Shoe Sensation is offering a discount on shoes purchased for donation.
4. Are donations tax-deductible and monetary donations accepted?
The Salvation Army can provide receipts for donations made at their location.
Yes! Please make your checks out to Stillwater Public Schools. We will use those donations to go shopping for shoes!
5. Can we see the school bus full of sneakers?
Yes! From noon to 4 p.m., Friday the 17th, the Sneaker Drive school bus will be parked just south of Chick-fil-A at the corner of Perkins and Hall of Fame.
During this time, all the donations will be gathered and loaded on the bus. It will be a great visual for just how generous the Stillwater community is!
For more information go to sps.blue/sneakers
– Chris Peters
