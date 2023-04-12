There is an estimated 4,000 naturally occurring minerals in the world – and around 200 gemstones. This weekend, Stillwater residents will have a chance to see a selection of those minerals and gems on the Oklahoma State University campus.
The Oklahoma State Council of Mineralogical Societies is holding a Spring Rock Swap from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m on Saturday at OSU. Booths will be set up at the Boone Pickens School of Geology in parking lot No. 29, north of the Noble Research Center building.
The Oklahoma State Council of Mineralogical Societies is an umbrella group composed of all gem and mineral clubs in Oklahoma, along with one in Arkansas.
Guests will have a chance to see gems, minerals, stones, lapidary (stone cutting) equipment and jewelry. A live auction will be held at 11:30 a.m. to raise funds for the OSCMS Scholarship Fund, which benefits students who are majoring in one of the Earth Sciences at an Oklahoma college or university. There is no admission charge, and parking is free in the stadium parking lot across the street. DeLane Cox, Swap Chair, shares more about the event.
1 What can you tell us about the Spring Rock Swap?
The Spring Rock Swap is an outdoors Gems and Mineral show. There is no charge to the vendors like large indoor shows, so this encourages smaller dealers from the various Gem and Mineral Societies to come out and try to sell or swap some of their collected rocks. The Spring Rock Swap is one of two Rock Swaps that OSCMS holds each year. The second is in the fall, and we try to move around and share the fame with all of the Oklahoma clubs.
2 Can anyone attend?
The venue is open to everyone, and this is a great opportunity for families to bring the kids out and see all of the various materials we "rockhounds" collect. You even get to see what we do with some of them. There will be vendors with whole rocks, rocks that have been cut open, sliced and even made into cabochons (decorative pieces that have been cut and polished for jewelry). There will be a couple of people with jewelry made with fancy stones, also.
3 Tell us about the live auction.
The Live Auction is how the OSCMS raises funds for our yearly scholarship. Vendors donate items to be auctioned off. All items are of the lapidary kind (stones, jewelry, fossils, etc.). The president at OSCMS serves as auctioneer. The treasurer will have bid tickets available for bidders.
4 What is the OSCMS Scholarship Fund and who benefits from it?
The OSCMS Scholarship Fund is one of the major reasons for our organization. We select a scholarship winner from upper-class students who are majoring in one of the earth sciences at an Oklahoma college or university. Our vice president sends information to all schools in Oklahoma in August requesting students to apply for the scholarship. When the OSCMS Board meets at our Fall Rock Swap, we select the applicant to receive the money (usually around $1,000). Funds for the scholarship come from the Live Auction, plus donations of honoraria or memorials that clubs send in.
5 What else should guests know about the event?
We will not be surprised if a famous visitor (first name "Pistol") happens to show up on Saturday afternoon. Last year we had about 600 people attend, and we would love to invite them back again since we will have a different group of vendors. We truly never know who is going to come as vendors, since we do not charge for their space.
The Swap is hosted by the OSCMS, but the Boone Pickens School of Geology and the Geology Graduate Students Association have been our hosts. We came because Jim Gunkle, club president of the Stillwater Mineral and Gem Society, suggested that we try to get on the OSU campus. I cannot say enough about the graduate students and their willingness to help us for this event. We hosted the event on campus last year for the first time, and they helped with hosting and running the event. Our best assistant was graduate student Lauren Haygood, who has been our liaison the past two years. And Dr. Camilia Knapp, head of the Geology Department, has been one of our biggest supporters.
Our Fall Rock Swap will be held in Ada at the Agriplex parking lot on Sept. 16.
