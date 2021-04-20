Q5: Stillwater Big Brother Big Sister announces fundraiser

Marie Quinten the Communications and Marketing Director for Big Brother Big Sister for the statewide agency.
She works to promote the mentoring programs to recruit the bigs and littles and promotes fundraising through marketing.
1. What is this fundraiser and how much are the items?
Charcuterie for Big Night Stillwater at Home. It is Big Brothers Big Sisters in Stillwater’s first ever virtual event. Deliveries are $150 each and serve at least two. Deliveries will include all the elements you need to build a charcuterie board during our online chef demonstration and goodies from local Stillwater businesses.
2. Who does the fundraiser benefit and what will the money go toward?
All proceeds benefit the Big Brothers Big Sisters mentoring in Stillwater.
3. How does the public help raise money for the fundraiser?
You can help by making your purchase at www.bignightstillwater.org
4. What would you like the public to know about the fundraiser?
In addition to the beautifully curated meats, cheese and more all delivered to your home, you will be able to complete your evening with an online auction, charcuterie board demonstration by Graze Craze founder Kerry Sylvester and online program highlighting BBBSOK’s mentoring relationships.
5. When does it end?
The event will take place on June 5, 2021.
– Ashlynd Huffman
